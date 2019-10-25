I appreciate the diversity of the locals featured in the Most Stylish Bostonians issue (September 22). They exhibit their confidence in what they wear. I want to give a first place award to Ophelia Bakon. She has it all together; every detail is perfect. Great to see someone my age making a bold fashion statement. Yes, ladies, when one gets older it is actually easier to carry this off! Second place would go to Chi-Thien “CT” Nguyen. He is taking a traditional style and interpreting it in a new way through the choice of fabric. Third place would be Logan Wilder. What 20-year-old college student has the means to spend big bucks on fashion? He takes everyday wearable items and adds just a few accessories to make his outfit pop. However, it is their smiles of confidence that carry the whole look.

Suzanne Stimpson

Wayland

Last month, millions of people around the world took to the streets to draw attention to climate change. The Globe Magazine ran an article about the movement, but chose Most Stylish Bostonians for the cover and the majority of its pages. No offense to those pictured, but a photo of Greta Thunberg or a collage of climate-wreaked havoc would have been more meaningful choices.

Lea Sylvestro

Easton, Connecticut

A Secret Revealed

Good advice from Miss Conduct (“Shouldering a Terrible Burden,” September 22) [to the letter writer whose friend confided that she was abused, but seems to have forgotten that she had divulged the story]. She shared this information with you because she trusts you and may be asking for help. The important thing is to not participate in the family secret of sexual abuse. These “secrets” do far more harm than good.

Potlemac

This is really terrible advice. Write a letter? What if it never gets there? What if someone else reads it? What makes you think this person wants this written down? How will you even know she got it? If you are going to tell her, please talk to her in person and reassure her that all you want is for her to know you know, and that you are available if she wants to talk further (also she should avoid drinking and taking that medicine). An argument could also be made for never saying anything about it again. Just because she talked about it once, doesn’t mean she ever wants to talk about it again. She may very well remember this conversation and doesn’t want to relive it.

ash

If your friend wants you to know, she will tell you when not under any influence — drugs, alcohol, or otherwise. You must now be a person who can know something and not tell another person. Do this. Be this kind of friend. Anything else creates drama; don’t be a drama creator.

TwentydollarSherWood

Meals and Memories

Thanks to Victor Yang for allowing me (a mom of three sons) to shed a few tears reading his account of his mother’s visit (Connections, September 22). I like to think it isn’t just me who feels the pang each time I leave after a visit to my grown sons! Those little boys have become loving men.

Gail Libowsky Kazin

Sudbury

I just finished Victor Yang’s beautiful column. Can’t write much through the tears. Thanks for sharing!

Diana Salles Comeau

Haverhill

I wanted to stop the writer from getting on his bicycle, to send him back to make more memories to write about.

Culty615

Lessons on Democracy

Kudos for bringing civics back to the classroom (“Do We Really Deserve Democracy if We Don’t Know Anything About It?” October 6). An informed public is the best form of defense against tyranny. As a boomer, I was apparently blessed to have a civics course in my high school curriculum in Pennsylvania. I was stunned to read that civics had [significantly diminished as part of the] Massachusetts school curricula. When I think about some of the conversations I have had with residents of Massachusetts, I am amazed at their lack of understanding about how our government works. I suppose I should not be stunned, but saddened. In the absence of formal training in this subject, the only source of education is an unbiased and informative media.

Nancy Gilbert

Salem

The total lack of knowledge about how our country is supposed to operate is appalling. No one should get a high school diploma without taking a civics course and passing a civics exam. It is the foundation of our national system, and most people don’t have a clue. All schools must have civics classes in high school!

Nancy Cribari

Hampton, New Hampshire

Civics classes are important, but the Globe Magazine story overlooks the role teachers across all content areas can play in modeling democracy. Schools reflect the society and community in which we live. Democratic classrooms reflect our society at a micro-level. If teachers exert total control, refuse to process conflicts through dialogue, and don’t invite students to develop classroom values, then we aren’t allowing students to participate in a democracy. Encouraging students to share opinions, disagree, and experience a functioning democracy at school provides essential experience. It will look messy and cause headaches. Not everything will go according to plan. But students and teachers will work through challenges together, because that’s how democracies function.

Nick Ironside

Wellesley

As former Framingham High School history teachers, we were excited to learn that three alumni are candidates in City Council races: Stephanie Martins in Everett; David Halbert in Boston; and Cesar Stewart-Morales in Framingham. All three completed Advanced Placement US history at the school and were involved in other social studies-related activities, including competing on the Model Congress team. These hopeful future civic leaders needed the support of strong social studies teachers and a curriculum that included instruction on civics and democracy. We both served on the advisory committee to develop the state’s new (2018) history and social studies frameworks, and are encouraged they now include embedded civics across all grades and a dedicated civics course for all eighth-graders. Our current students will be our future leaders, and strong history/social studies instruction including civics can help ensure they will be ready for this responsibility.

Kerry Dunne

Grades 6-12 history department head, Weston Public Schools

Christopher Martell

Assistant professor of social studies education , UMass Boston

In our national obsession with STEM (often minus the “S”), we forget the profound importance of the humanities. The nation’s founders understood that effective public participation in its own democratic governance demanded informed attention to the humanities and social sciences. Today, our policy makers have chosen to ignore this reality.

J-0646

