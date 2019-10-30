Q. Seven months ago, I met this guy on Tinder. We talked every day. We went on dates and eventually started hooking up. At the beginning of the relationship, neither of us wanted anything serious, so we stayed close friends with benefits. He would come visit me, and I would go over to his place and spend the night.

One day I invited him out of town to a family party. Long story short, we had the best time. He got along with my family. The next day he actually told me that he had deep feelings for me, and, as of a few weeks ago, it was clear we had fallen in love.

Right after all of this happened and our true feelings were confessed, I decided to look at his list of contacts and noticed that he was texting a certain girl. It didn’t bug me at first because we hadn’t been in an exclusive relationship, but when I continued snooping, I found many pictures of them. I confronted him about it and he said he was sorry — that it was months ago. I let it go. Then I asked if he would stop talking to her, and he said he can’t — for an important reason. I had this feeling about why and asked if she’s pregnant . . . and he said yes, she’s about four months pregnant.

I don’t know if I should stick with him. I really do love him. But should I walk away? He claims they are nothing, and that he’s now just sticking around for the baby. I believe him, but I need help.

— Help

A. Let me add to your list of questions. 1. When had he planned to tell you about this?

2. What will “sticking around for the baby?” require?

3. How does he know he can commit to you when he’s about to experience a major change in his life?

I have like 40 other questions, but those three are a start. His answer to Question 2 should make it clear that he and this woman are not “nothing” — because they’re about to have a baby together. They’ll be in each other’s lives in big, important ways, assuming he’s going to help raise this child. The news of this baby can’t be minimized; it changes the course of your relationship. Are you ready to be the partner of someone who will (and should) put another part of his life first?

I’m not saying it can’t work, but it’s not some small issue you can work around and forget. I’m also having trouble imagining how you’ll be able to trust him after he chose not tell you any of this information. The fact that you had to snoop to get it is, well, troubling.

You fell in love with what you knew of him, but now you know more. The information should make the picture look a bit different.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

$100 says the other girl thinks she is still dating him and she has no idea about you. SUNALSORISES

He is showing zero responsibility, accountability, or concern for the woman carrying his [child]. That’s low.

THEYCANTBEGIANTS

He didn’t tell you because he knew you would walk away, because, well, that’s exactly what you should do. Sorry.

JDROTTEN

Hon, let this one go. He’s got bigger fish to fry and you ain’t it. BOSTONSWEETS21

