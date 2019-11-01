Just a few weeks after designer Lisa Miao and her now-husband moved into their newly purchased 1,700-square-foot South End condo, he was transferred to London. “We had only been dating six months, so I stayed and got a roommate for about a year before joining him,” Miao says. When they returned seven years later with a baby — and a Chihuahua — in tow, Miao was tasked with transforming the two-bedroom unit from a bare-bones crash pad to a sophisticated family haven. “The aim was to meld our older furnishings from London with the modern architecture of the apartment,” the designer says. “So, I stuck to clean finishes for the shell, then filled it with soft, global things.”
1 The Chesterfield-style sofa from Restoration Hardware is a leftover from when the couple first lived in the Boston condo. “The upholstery is soft greige, but since my kids eat mainly white food – toast, milk, popcorn — having a light color isn’t that brave,” Miao says.
Advertisement
2 The designer’s sister, Sr. Huai-Kuang Miao, painted the four-panel landscape based on imagery the family saw on a trip to China. “I typically design a room around the artwork, but this piece came at the end,” Miao says.
3 The walls are painted Farrow & Ball Blackened to match the view. “We can see the Hancock,” Miao says. “I wanted to carry the color in.”
4 The mid-century-inspired sputnik light by Arteriors throws a lot of light, which was crucial. “Despite the large windows, light doesn’t carry to the back of the apartment.”
5 She designed the whitewashed oak armchairs for her London home, while the coffee table ottomans are new. “We needed soft landing spots for small people that didn’t make us feel like we’re living in a playroom.”
6 The blue ikat pattern of the
bamboo silk rug, by Kelly Wearstler for The Rug Company, has a subtle global look that makes the room feel a bit worldly — and hides stains.
Follow us on Instagram @BostonGlobeMag
Advertisement