Just a few weeks after designer Lisa Miao and her now-husband moved into their newly purchased 1,700-square-foot South End condo, he was transferred to London. “We had only been dating six months, so I stayed and got a roommate for about a year before joining him,” Miao says. When they returned seven years later with a baby — and a Chihuahua — in tow, Miao was tasked with transforming the two-bedroom unit from a bare-bones crash pad to a sophisticated family haven. “The aim was to meld our older furnishings from London with the modern architecture of the apartment,” the designer says. “So, I stuck to clean finishes for the shell, then filled it with soft, global things.”

1 The Chesterfield-style sofa from Restoration Hardware is a leftover from when the couple first lived in the Boston condo. “The upholstery is soft greige, but since my kids eat mainly white food – toast, milk, popcorn — having a light color isn’t that brave,” Miao says.