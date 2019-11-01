Patricia Williams had a tough upbringing; at one point, she was dealing drugs in Atlanta’s West End using the street name Rabbit. But she turned her life around and discovered a talent for comedy. Now in her 40s and using the stage name Ms. Pat, she even finds humor in her past. Williams takes the stage at Laugh Boston for four shows: 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday. $20-$25. laughboston.com

Thursday-Sunday

International Intrigue

In its ninth installment, the Arlington International Film Festival brings four days of thought-provoking features and shorts to the Capitol Theatre. It opens with 2019 Academy Award nominee Lifeboat, from documentary filmmaker Skye Fitzgerald, about North African asylum seekers crossing the Mediterranean. Also on the schedule: more than 50 screenings, panel discussions, and student short films. Tickets $12; students and seniors 65-plus $9. aiffest.org

Saturday-Sunday

Fall Fun

Put on your favorite flannel, tie up your boots, and dive into fall at Wilson Farm’s annual Harvest Festival in Lexington. The event features a chef demonstration and tables of treats including seasonal soups, charcuterie and cheese boards, sweets from the bakery, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. wilsonfarm.com

Saturday

For the Kid in Us All

Indulge in Sergei Prokofiev’s 1936 symphonic fairy tale Peter and the Wolf in a family concert at Symphony Hall. Vira Slywotzky, a Cambridge native, narrates as the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra, led by her brother Adrian Slywotzky, performs the music, including identifying the characters — from the string section representing Peter to French horns sounding the part of the Wolf. 12 p.m. $20, kids under 18 free. bso.org

Saturday

Good Libations

Bask in the bounties of fall during the Wicked Wine Fest at Revere Hotel Boston Common. Sample a variety of seasonal libations from local wineries and vendors. It also will feature wines from Moldova, a region known for wine for much of recorded history. Plus, take part in a silent auction of signed sports memorabilia to benefit Project Smile. Three tasting sessions at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Tickets from $49. bostoneventguide.com

