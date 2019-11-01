CONDO FEE $265 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Newly converted to a condo, this unit is on the top floor of a 1905 three-decker on a tree-lined Ashmont Hill street. Enter into the main hallway, where two bedrooms are on the left, one with sliders to a porch. Off the hall are two new baths, one with a tub and the other with a shower; laundry is in a separate closet. The kitchen sports blue stone counters and stainless appliances, including gas range. Sliders off the dining room open to a covered deck. French doors lead to the living room, bathed in light from skylights. Unit includes walk-up attic plus basement storage. CONS No off-street parking.

Michael Selbst, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-504-9159, MichaelS@gibsonsir.com

$899,000

271 RINDGE AVENUE / CAMBRIDGE

Dave Ward

SQUARE FEET 1,750

LOT SIZE 0.08 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $535,000 in 2010

PROS This North Cambridge single-family near the Alewife Red Line station dates to 1859 but got a complete update in 2009. Enter into a good-sized kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. The open living and dining area boasts vaulted ceilings, large windows, gas fireplace, and sliders to a deck and flat backyard. A half bath nearby includes the washer and dryer. Upstairs, skylights brighten up the master bedroom and full bath across the hall. The basement level holds three more bedrooms and a full bath, plus a utility room. There’s tandem driveway parking for two cars. CONS Rindge Avenue is a busy road, and sleeping quarters are two stories apart.

Dave Ward

Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker, 617-852-1192, Evelyn.Yamauchi@NEMoves.com