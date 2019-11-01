With respect to the days that an evaluation starts and ends (“A Parent’s Guide to IEPs,” October 6), the 30 days noted in the article for assessments to be completed, and the 45 days for the entire process to be completed, should be school working days. It is important for parents to know that school vacations, holidays, and summer do not count toward the completion of a special education evaluation and team meeting.

Former director of special education for Massachusetts

I’ve been a special education advocate in Massachusetts for 22 years. Seventeen percent of Massachusetts students have some sort of disability that interferes with their academic achievement. Parents have to fight, hard, to get schools to help them. Schools do not hand out [individualized education programs] like Halloween candy. State law outlines eligibility criteria for an IEP and it is very stringent.

advocate01463

To describe this system as a battlefield for families is a gross understatement. We were forced to endlessly advocate for absolutely every accommodation provided. I am a college educated professional. I often wondered how families, perhaps with lesser education or resources, could ever manage this difficult system.

COM723

Parents of students with IEPs or other services should know that colleges and universities must also support students with learning challenges, but a big difference is that the student (assuming they are 18) must request services. Encourage your student to do so. Faculty may not ask — even if they think that might be a reason for a student’s performance. Using these services does not appear on any record (think HIPAA, only in higher ed it is FERPA). It is incredibly important to do so, because class organization and expectations at a university are so different.

MB1066

Curbing Bad Manners

In response to her question to Miss Conduct (“Hand to Mouth,” October 6), perhaps the daughter-in-law can come up with a new way of serving food so that her in-laws have no opportunity to spread their germs [by sticking their fingers in dishes about to be served], such as plating the food in the kitchen and bringing only the plates to the table. There must be some work-around. She is also within her rights to speak openly (but tactfully) to her relatives about her concerns for her health. But she’s got to change something.

C.Kingsfield

A Winning Position?

The premise of E.J. Graff’s article (Perspective, October 13) is that candidates who run on change or “inspire” their bases always win elections. But that’s not true all of the time. There are candidates who have run on a change platform, were loved by the base of their parties, and have lost, including Barry Goldwater and George McGovern. Democrats were dissatisfied when a more centrist candidate like Hubert Humphrey lost to Richard Nixon, so they went four years later with far-left candidate McGovern and lost by an even larger margin. That’s exactly what would happen with Elizabeth Warren.

Kaylie Park

Houston

Graff asserts that Warren is more moderate than the president. She’s wrong. Trump’s only real accomplishments — a tax cut and a crop of conservative judges — are standard Republican fare. Warren’s wish list — the Green New Deal, free college, Medicare for all, decriminalized border crossings, a national popular vote — goes beyond anything Democrats have dared to propose until now. Progressives seem convinced that Trump’s right-wing extremism has whetted voters’ appetite for an extreme left-wing response. Perhaps. But one is sound and fury signifying nothing, while the other will deliver nonstop action.

Michael Smith

Georgetown, Kentucky

Crushing on Brady

This photo essay (“Til Death Do Us Part. Or Tom Brady Comes Calling,” October 13) was absolutely hysterical. Great idea. Great responses. I laughed out loud at many of them. So refreshing compared with what is usually published in newspapers.

Carol Kalchthaler

Middleborough

Wow. Really? Imagine if a group of tailgating guys were asked if they would leave their partner for a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model by a major daily [newspaper]. This is offensive on so many levels.

Mosey888

Struck by Cupid’s Arrow

“I was sad to see her go” — simple and sincere (Dinner With Cupid, October 13). So glad to read this one worked out, they both sound lovely.

concordata

There needs to be a follow-up interview to address the Globe’s burning question of the day: Would she trade him for Tom Brady?

OldCamper

