Want an inside look at some of the best comics in the industry? If so, head over to Larcom Theatre in Beverly for the Comedy All-Stars Gala presented by the Boston Comedy Festival. Laugh along with Emo Philips, described by Jay Leno as “the best joke writer in America”; Dana Gould, former head writer for The Simpsons ; and others. Show 8:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. thelarcom.org

Friday

Evening Enchantment

Step back in time for a moonlight tour of Gore Place. This showpiece of Federal period architecture was once owned by former governor of Massachusetts Christopher Gore and his wife, Rebecca. Walk the grounds from the 1793 carriage house to the 1806 mansion, where guests are invited to tour Gore’s office and library, guest bedchambers, servant quarters, and more. 7:30 p.m. $20, members $15, students $12. goreplace.org

Starting Friday

A Timeless Tale

Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote de la Mancha becomes the “knight” of La Plancha, a fictional border town in Texas, in Quixote Nuevo — a reimagined version of the timeless tale. Former Sesame Street star Emilio Delgado plays Quixote and an all-Latino cast performs in this comical stage version by playwright Octavio Solis, a storyteller from Disney/Pixar’s Coco. At Huntington Avenue Theatre through December 8. Various showtimes. From $25; student and military tickets $20 with a valid ID. huntingtontheatre.org

Friday-Saturday

Brews and BBQs

Now in its fifth year, theBoston Beer and BBQ Fest brings 25 New England craft breweries and cideries along with seven local barbecue vendors to the Cyclorama at Boston Center for the Arts. At the 21-plus event, try tasty fare including smoked chicken, prime beef brisket, mac and cheese, and more. Wash it down with your drink of choice — unlimited 2-ounce samples are included. Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 1 and 6 p.m. $60. drinkcraftbeer.com

Friday-Sunday

It’s Booked

Bibliophiles and browsers unite for the 43d Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair, at the Hynes Convention Center. Sit in on roundtable and panel discussions; purchase rare books, manuscripts, autographs, prints, and other documents; and learn about topics ranging from sports to politics. Get a first look at collectibles during Friday’s opening night preview, $25. Saturday and Sunday , free. bostonbookfair.com

