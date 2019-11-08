LOT SIZE 0.39 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full

LAST SOLD FOR $362,000 in 2013

PROS Home to a US Army base from 1917 to 1996, Devens is now a campus-like community in the sought-after Harvard school district. This 1931 brick Colonial is on a tree-lined street of stately homes, with a front door framed by a portico and flanked by sidelights. The living room to the right of the foyer has a working fireplace and there’s a carpeted sunroom beyond. Through the dining room at left is the eat-in kitchen, which sports newer stainless appliances but older cabinets. There’s a small bedroom and full bath off a rear mudroom, and a driveway out back. Upstairs, the master includes a walk-in closet, en suite bath, and a private sunroom. Two more bedrooms share a full bath. CONS No garage.

Jayne Blain, Harvard Realty, 508-735-2963, jblain@harvardrealty.com

$750,000

106 13TH STREET #329 / CHARLESTOWN

SQUARE FEET 1,456

CONDO FEE $1,175 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $448,000 in 2007

PROS This two-story corner unit in the Charlestown Navy Yard is in the Basilica Condominiums, which recently got a $6 million makeover. Enter into the living room, featuring maple floors, a wall of built-ins, and oversized windows offering harbor views. The kitchen, with granite counters and Shaker cabinets, has a dining area and peninsula. A unique balcony is outside of the unit but inside the building’s atrium. A dramatic staircase with steel cables leads upstairs, where exposed steel girders hint at the building’s history as a sheet metal shop. There’s a full bath and a large bedroom to the left. To the right, the master bedroom has its own full bath with a barn door, plus a laundry room. The unit includes one garage parking spot. CONSAn offer has been accepted on this property.

Gem Mutlu, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-320-6708, TheMutluGroup.com