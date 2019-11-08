Meet the female decision makers of the Bay State. The 2019 edition of this list of power brokers includes leaders of health care companies, retail giants, construction heavyweights, financial institutions, nonprofit groups, and many more. All told, the women featured here are calling the shots for thousands of employees and billions in revenue.

HOW THE LIST WAS CREATED: The Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, examined revenue or operating budget as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. TCI then ranked organizations according to its own formula. This is the 19th* year that TCI has created the list, and the seventh year that the Globe Magazine has partnered with the group.