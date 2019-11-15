1 Designer Bath helped Whitaker and Splaine source the Andrea 3 tub by MTI Baths, which is extra long and extra deep, as requested by the owners. A plus: The drain came in white, unlike other brands that offered only silver tones.

It’s been almost 20 years since the owners of this Cape Cod-style home in Sandwich relocated from Chicago. “They came to the Cape to drop off their daughter at sleep-away camp and fell in love with the area,” says designer Courtney Whitaker. The couple recently hired Whitaker and Decia Splaine of Beebe Parker Interiors to renovate their master bath, which was long overdue for attention. “There was an outdoor hot tub in the bathroom that they never used, and a yellowed drop-in shower,” Whitaker says. The design duo worked within the room’s original footprint to devise a floor plan that includes an oversize soaking tub and roomy walk-in shower, along with a makeup area and double vanity. “The tub and shower have a view of a creek out the picture window,” Whitaker says. “The homeowners say it almost feels like an outdoor shower, which is nice, especially on Cape Cod.”

2 The classic ceramic subway tiles from Discover Tile are slightly textured. “We didn’t want them to feel too pared down,” Whitaker says. “These add a little interest.” Pale gray grout complements the subtle gray veining of the quartz tub ledge and countertops, as well as the porcelain hex floor tiles.

3 For consistency and warmth, the designers matched the wood baseboards and door trim to the home’s existing moldings.

4 The traditional style of the Camille sconces by Suzanne Kasler aligns with the decor in the rest of the house, while the bronze finish lets the gold mirrors pop. “The depth of color has a refined feel,” Whitaker says. “Without it, the gold would lose its presence.”

5 The designers carefully curated a mix of metals. The matte gold finish of the Brizo faucets varies quite a bit from the shiny gold-frames of the accent mirrors. “They’re different enough so it didn’t seem like we were trying to match them but got it wrong,” Whitaker says.

6 West Yarmouth-based Meraki Millwork and Cabinetry custom made the clean-lined vanities, which are painted in Sherwin-Williams Debonair. “We kept the design simple since we were using color,” Whitaker says. Outlets in the drawers let the owners keep electric toothbrushes and such out of view.

