Watch the WWE’s universal champion Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt face off at WWE Monday Night Raw at TD Garden. Plus, don’t miss a much-anticipated match between women’s champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair versus Sasha Banks and Bayley. 7:30 p.m. From $25.50. ticketmaster.com

Opening Friday

Classic Cliffhanger

Catch a train full of suspects trapped in its tracks on the Lyric Stage as the mystery unfolds in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. Harvard University lecturer Remo Airaldi will assume the lead role of the iconic moustache-twirling sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Through December 22. From $37. lyricstage.com

Opening Friday

Animals Aglow

Stroll through dazzling holiday displays as the annual ZooLights illuminates the tree-lined paths at Stone Zoo. Explore 40 life-size animal sculptures made from Lego bricks, warm up by the fire pit, and take the kids to meet the zoo’s arctic foxes — and even reindeer. Don’t forget to take a picture with Santa, too. 5 to 9 p.m. Through January 4. $14.95, children $12.95 (discounts available online).zoonewengland.org

Saturday

Dance Showdown

Head to the historic John Hancock Hall for the 16th annual Boston Bhangra Competition and find out which team will be crowned champion of Bhangra dance — traditional Punjabi moves with a modern twist. Contestants include Boston-based dance crew MIT Bhangra. 6 p.m. From $25. bostonbhangra.com

Saturday

Turkey Traditions

Cozy up by the fire at Governor Hutchinson’s Field in Milton for Thanksgiving Treats & Tales. Listen to holiday-themed tales read aloud, grab a hot dog or a marshmallow to roast, and sip on some hot cider while the kids craft turkeys out of pine cones. 4 p.m. $20 per family. Online registration requested. thetrustees.org

