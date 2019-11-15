LOT SIZE 0.15 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $147,000 in 1996

PROS A quarter mile from the commuter rail in Cleary Square, this 1905 home looks like a Victorian mansion with ornate millwork and parquet floors, but functions as a two-family. From the driveway, enter the first-floor unit by way of a stylish kitchen with soapstone counters and stainless appliances. A new bathroom has a step-in shower, claw-foot tub, and penny tile flooring. Past the dining room, there’s a large bedroom off the foyer. A living room with a fireplace leads to a sunroom or bedroom. The upstairs unit has two or three bedrooms, a dining room with a built-in hutch, and an updated kitchen with stacked laundry. A bright, dormered walk-up attic offers expansion potential. CONS An offer has been accepted on this property.

Ellen Friedman and Danielle Rochefort, BHHS Page Realty, 508-361-1112, bhhspagerealty.com

$950,000

33-35 YORK AVENUE / WATERTOWN

SQUARE FEET 1,862

LOT SIZE 0.13 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $850,000 in 2019

PROS This 1948 duplex holds a pair of side-by-side, renovated two-story units that are being sold as a multifamily or as separate condos. Off a shared central foyer, each unit is a mirror image of the other, opening into a connected living and dining room with hardwood floors. The kitchens have been updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, and peninsulas with stool seating. Doors off the kitchens lead to a pair of petite porches, with steps down to the driveway and backyard. On the second floor of each unit, a landing connects three bedrooms and a new bath. Both units include a private basement area with storage, laundry, and one-vehicle garage. CONS Bedrooms are on the small side.

Jon Shilalis, Shilalis Real Estate, 508-801-9530, jon@shilalis.com