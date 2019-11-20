Q. A couple months back, I took my now ex-girlfriend to a wedding. We had a couple of public fights there. At first I thought, It happens, couples fight. I loved her and although she didn’t say it back, I really thought we were going somewhere.

We talked the whole next week via phone and text, but then she grew distant. Later, I asked over Snapchat if we were all right, and she ended it — on Snapchat! — saying she was not in a good headspace and that she was taking it out on me. She needed to focus on school and work and make herself happy.

I’ve been trying to get my stuff back from her, but every time I reached out, she just removed another method of communication. She blocked my number and my Snapchat, and unfriended me on Facebook. I had a friend ask her a month ago if she had sent my stuff and my ex told her yes, but I still don’t have it. While I know I’ll probably never get my stuff back, I still feel hurt when I think about it. I also have noticed that she keeps blocking and then unblocking me. I don’t want to get back with her, but I still feel very hurt and angry. How do I get past these feelings of anger about what happened?

—Heart Abandoned & Broken

A. “How do I get past these feelings of anger about what happened?” It might help to give yourself some control. You have the power to block her. If you make that choice, you won’t have to think about what she’s doing on the other side of your social media. You won’t have to wonder whether she’s deemed you worthy of a follow.

You can also make peace with the loss of your stuff. I mean, if your belongings are valuable, even emotionally, you can consider making more formal requests through that friend, but if we’re talking about random items, you can decide to let go. At this point, having the stuff back might stress you out, too. They’ve become symbols of her.

You’re hurt and angry for understandable reasons, so those feelings might last for a bit. There’s no magic formula for getting over a breakup on a schedule. It might help to channel those feelings into distractions. When you think about your ex, force yourself to consider what qualities you might look for in your next partner. If you’re thinking about your stuff, maybe it’s time to find, buy, or make something new.

New is good.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

If the breakup was via Snapchat, did it really happen? LUCILLEVANPELT

In the grand scheme of things, even without your items, you got off easy. She sounds horrible. Move on, and forget about the items. HAPPYDAZED

I can’t get past how quickly this letter writer glossed over the fact that they had multiple fights at a wedding. Who has public fights at someone else’s wedding?! THELOVEDOCTORISIN

I’m not sure an old Celtics T-shirt and a ripped pair of boxer briefs is worth continued contact with the ex. Sounds like you just want a chance to see her again so you can tell her off or beg her to come back. If the stuff was that important, you would have told us what it is. THE_BRIDE

Forget about your stuff. It’s gone. SUNALSORISES

