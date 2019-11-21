(1) The Rum Cooperative Volume Two (above) by Bully Boy Distillers, $36 at The Urban Grape
(2) Fenway Sign coaster set by Chowdaheadz, $14.99 at The Paper Store
(3) Primo ride-on toy by Ambosstoys, $159 at CouCou
(4) Noise canceling headphones 700, $399.95 at Bose
(5) Custom Massachusetts tote, $175 at Sea Bags
(6) No. 12 kids’ pajamas by Wes and Willy, $33.99 at Kid & Kaboodle
(7) Whale trinket tray, $17.99 at Patch NYC
(1) Signature Single Wave Bracelet (above), $125 at Jewelry Studio of Wellfleet
(2) Frigate Noble flask by The Sneerwell, $65 at Minka
(3) Sipping chocolate tins, $16 each at EHChocolatier
(4) Tailgate blanket by The Tartan Blanket Co., $125 at Elizabeth Home Decor & Design
(5) Southern Tide x Bote paddle board, $1,299 at Southern Tide
(6) The mccallister sweater, $128 at Kiel James Patrick
(7) Lighthouse cribbage board by Maple Landmark, $29 at Daytrip Society
(8) Everest Explorer jacket by Canada Pooch, $44 at Loyal Companion
(1) Coat tree, starting at $990 at Thos. Moser
(2) Rainbow Seashells puzzle, $29.99 at Peabody Essex Museum Shop
(3) Double Rocket snow tube by Big Mouth Inc., $34.99 order online for pickup at Kohl’s
(4) Milk Street: The New Rules, $35 at Brookline Booksmith
(5) Boston Celtics x Timberland boots, $210 at Timberland
(6) Pine cone wreath, $298 at Serena & Lily design shop
(7) Barrel-aged bourbon and rye maple syrup growler, $85 at Weston Table
(8) Snowman Family Kit, $34.95 at L.L.Bean
WHERE TO SHOP FOR THESE ITEMS
> Bose, Burlington Mall, 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-221-0315, and other locations; bose.com
> Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard Street, Brookline, 617-566-6660, brooklinebooksmith-shop.com
> CouCou, 24 Union Park Street, Boston, 617-936-4082, and 586 Washington Street, Wellesley, 781-489-5168; coucou-boston.com
> Daytrip Society, 4 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-967-4440, daytripsociety.com
> EHChocolatier, 145 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, 617-284-6096, ehchocolatier.com
> Elizabeth Home Decor & Design, 242 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, 617-965-0069, elizabethhomedecor.com
> Jewelry Studio of Wellfleet, 15 Bank Street, Wellfleet, 508-349-2284, jewelrystudioofwellfleet.com
> Kid & Kaboodle, 115 Route 6A, Orleans, 508-240-0460, kid-kaboodle.com
> Kiel James Patrick, 3 Bowen’s Wharf, Newport, Rhode Island, 401-619-4647, kieljamespatrick.com
> Kohl’s, Derby Street Shops, Hingham, 781-749-0763, and other locations; kohls.com
> L.L.Bean, Legacy Place, Dedham, 800-650-6358, and other locations; llbean.com
> Loyal Companion, 433 Marrett Road, Lexington, 781-676-0011, and other locations; loyalcompanion.com
> Minka, 3 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-204-0275, minkahome.com
> Southern Tide, MarketStreet Lynnfield, 685 Market Street, Lynnfield, 781-342-5108, and other locations; southerntide.com
> Patch NYC, The Courtyard at 46 Waltham Street, Boston, 617-426-0592, patchnyc.com
> Peabody Essex Museum Shop, 161 Essex Street, Salem, 978-542-1619, pemshop.com
> Sea Bags, 128 Newbury Street, Boston, 207-400-4074, and other locations; seabags.com
> Serena & Lily Design Shop, 220 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill Square, 617-766-2783, serenaandlily.com
> The Paper Store, 51 Newport Avenue, Quincy, 617-769-0018, and other locations; thepaperstore.com
> The Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Avenue, Boston, 857-250-2509, urbangrape.com
> Thos. Moser, 19 Arlington Street, Boston, 617-224-1245, and 149 Main Street, Freeport, Maine, 207-865-4519; thosmoser.com
> Timberland, 201 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-247-1478, timberland.com
> Weston Table, 466 Boston Post Road, Weston, 617-899-9244, westontable.com
Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Boston Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.