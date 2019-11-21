1) Mila dress (above), $440 at Alice and Olivia

3) Charli scarf, $99 at Ted Baker

4) Liraven pump by Mix No. 6, $49.99 at DSW

5) Ryan clutch by Jessica McClintock, $29.97 at Nordstrom Rack

6) Glitz mini drop earrings, $48 at Banana Republic

CLASSIC STYLE

1) Cap-sleeve dress by Halston, $495 at Neiman Marcus

2) Shrug by Adrienne Landau, $495 by special order at Saks Fifth Avenue

3) Gwen slingbacks, $178 by special order at J.Crew

4) Ladybird clutch by SJP Collection by Sarah Jessica Parker, $395 at Max & Riley

5) Clara Luxe earrings by Julie Vos, $165 at Isabel Harvey

6) Rhinestone bow barrette, $6.99 at Forever 21

AN EDGY VIBE

1) Slip dress, $135 at Cos

2) Overachiever moto jacket by Blank NYC, $148 at LIT Boutique

3) Lailra boot by Jessica Simpson, $88.95, zappos.com

4) Vienna satin clutch, $240 by special order at Reiss

5) Star Struck fringe earrings by Stella & Ruby, $68 at French Lessons Boutique

6) Beaded hair clips, $12.99/pair at H&M

WHERE TO SHOP FOR THESE LOOKS

> Alice + Olivia, 166 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-297-9059, aliceandolivia.com

> Banana Republic, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, 617-796-9815, and other locations, bananarepublic.com

> Cos, 138 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-603-0118, and Natick Mall,508-433-6987; cossstores.com

> DSW, Dedham Mall, 781-329-6310, and other locations, dsw.com

> Forever 21, Natick Mall, Natick, 508-903-4581, and other locations, forever21.com

> French Lessons Boutique, 7 Thompson Street, Winchester, 781-729-0456, and other locations

> H&M, South Shore Plaza, Braintree, 855-466-7467, and other locations, hm.com

> Isabel Harvey, 41 Central Street, Wellesley, 781-237-3038, isabelharvey.com

> J.Crew, Derby Street Shops, Hingham, 781-749-4734, and other locations, jcrew.com

> LIT Boutique, 236 Hanover Street, Boston, 617-391-0086, and other locations, litboutique.com

> Max & Riley, 2 Elm Square, Andover, 978-470-1503, shopmaxandriley.com

> Neiman Marcus, Copley Place, Boston, 617-424-5000, and Natick Mall, 508-620-5700, neimanmarcus.com

> Nordstrom Rack, University Station, Westwood, 781-915-6700, and other locations, nordstromrack.com

> Reiss, 132 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-262-5800, reiss.com

> Saks Fifth Avenue, 800 Boylston Street, Boston, 617-262-8500, saksfifthavenue.com

> Ted Baker, 201 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-450-8339, and other locations, tedbaker.com

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular Globe Magazine contributor. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.