GO GLAM
1) Mila dress (above), $440 at Alice and Olivia
2) Sequin tie jacket, $475 at badgleymischka.com
3) Charli scarf, $99 at Ted Baker
4) Liraven pump by Mix No. 6, $49.99 at DSW
5) Ryan clutch by Jessica McClintock, $29.97 at Nordstrom Rack
6) Glitz mini drop earrings, $48 at Banana Republic
CLASSIC STYLE
1) Cap-sleeve dress by Halston, $495 at Neiman Marcus
2) Shrug by Adrienne Landau, $495 by special order at Saks Fifth Avenue
3) Gwen slingbacks, $178 by special order at J.Crew
4) Ladybird clutch by SJP Collection by Sarah Jessica Parker, $395 at Max & Riley
5) Clara Luxe earrings by Julie Vos, $165 at Isabel Harvey
6) Rhinestone bow barrette, $6.99 at Forever 21
AN EDGY VIBE
1) Slip dress, $135 at Cos
2) Overachiever moto jacket by Blank NYC, $148 at LIT Boutique
3) Lailra boot by Jessica Simpson, $88.95, zappos.com
4) Vienna satin clutch, $240 by special order at Reiss
5) Star Struck fringe earrings by Stella & Ruby, $68 at French Lessons Boutique
6) Beaded hair clips, $12.99/pair at H&M
WHERE TO SHOP FOR THESE LOOKS
> Alice + Olivia, 166 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-297-9059, aliceandolivia.com
> Banana Republic, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, 617-796-9815, and other locations, bananarepublic.com
> Cos, 138 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-603-0118, and Natick Mall,508-433-6987; cossstores.com
> DSW, Dedham Mall, 781-329-6310, and other locations, dsw.com
> Forever 21, Natick Mall, Natick, 508-903-4581, and other locations, forever21.com
> French Lessons Boutique, 7 Thompson Street, Winchester, 781-729-0456, and other locations
> H&M, South Shore Plaza, Braintree, 855-466-7467, and other locations, hm.com
> Isabel Harvey, 41 Central Street, Wellesley, 781-237-3038, isabelharvey.com
> J.Crew, Derby Street Shops, Hingham, 781-749-4734, and other locations, jcrew.com
> LIT Boutique, 236 Hanover Street, Boston, 617-391-0086, and other locations, litboutique.com
> Max & Riley, 2 Elm Square, Andover, 978-470-1503, shopmaxandriley.com
> Neiman Marcus, Copley Place, Boston, 617-424-5000, and Natick Mall, 508-620-5700, neimanmarcus.com
> Nordstrom Rack, University Station, Westwood, 781-915-6700, and other locations, nordstromrack.com
> Reiss, 132 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-262-5800, reiss.com
> Saks Fifth Avenue, 800 Boylston Street, Boston, 617-262-8500, saksfifthavenue.com
> Ted Baker, 201 Newbury Street, Boston, 617-450-8339, and other locations, tedbaker.com
Marni Elyse Katz is a regular Globe Magazine contributor. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.