LOT SIZE 0.41 acre

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $167,000 in 1994

PROS The front door of this 1993 Colonial opens into a great room, where a new kitchen sports gray cabinets, quartz counters, and a double farmhouse sink. The dining area has sliders to a deck, and a painted brick fireplace anchors the sitting area. Across from the dining room is a half bath. A mudroom connects to the two-car garage and the backyard with patio and in-ground pool. Upstairs, four bedrooms share a bath, while the master is more like its own wing — with an enormous bedroom, French doors to a dressing room or office, and a large bath with spa tub. For guests, there’s a separate apartment with its own porch and driveway.

CONS New hardwoods downstairs don’t match the originals on the second floor.

The Zeboski Team, Keller Williams Realty, 781-953-8036, SteveZeboski@gmail.com

$835,000

121 LIBERTY STREET / BRAINTREE

SQUARE FEET 2,798

LOT SIZE 0.58 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $550,000 in 2015

PROS This 1967 Garrison Colonial has been thoroughly and stylishly remodeled. Enter into the open great room, which has a gas fireplace, dining area, and handsome built-ins. In the kitchen there’s a 48-inch stove, quartzite countertops, and a marble tile backsplash, plus an oversized island with seating for five. Past a half bath, the family room features a wood stove, skylights, and deck access. Upstairs, the master boasts vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bath with a skylight behind a barn door. Four more bedrooms share a bath with a herringbone tile tub wall. The finished basement includes a laundry room and playroom, plus sliders to a patio and sloping backyard.

CONS Liberty Street is a fairly busy road.

Amy Gosler, Burns Realty & Investments, 617-755-5382, burnsinvestments.com