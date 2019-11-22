After a run of 20-plus years, it’s time for MIT Museum’s last Friday After Thanksgiving (F.A.T.) Chain Reaction . Watch teams of students, families, and others connect imaginative contraptions created with dominoes, Legos, and other materials for the big knockdown. Head outside to grab a bite at the food trucks before the grand finale at 3:30 p.m. At Rockwell Cage gymnasium at MIT. 1 p.m. $13.50 in advance, $16 at the door; kids under 5 free. mitmuseum.mit.edu

Opening Friday

It’s a Classic

Transport back to the Victorian era for the New Repertory Theatre’s production of Oliver! , a classic musical adaptation based on Charles Dickens’s famous novel Oliver Twist. Follow the life of Oliver, an orphan played by Boston native Ben Choi-Harris, along with a group of misfit children led by the villainous Fagin, performed by the ever popular Austin Pendleton, recipient of New Rep’s 2015 Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award. At Mosesian Center for the Arts. Through December 29. From $25. newrep.org

Friday-Sunday

Steeped in Tradition

Prepare to be wowed just as the audience was in 1815 when the Handel and Haydn Society first presented Handel’s Messiah in Boston. Baroque master Masaaki Suzuki takes the podium at Symphony Hall for this holiday masterpiece, which features the acclaimed H+H orchestra, choir, and soloists, and is now in its 166th consecutive year. From $25. handelandhaydn.org

Friday-Sunday

Geek Out

Cosplay, comics, and comedy take over the Boxboro Regency Hotel & Conference Center for the Northeast ComicCon and Collectibles Extravaganza. Expect appearances from singer Marty Ross, actor Charles Shaughnessy from The Nanny, and other performers. Stand-up comedy competitions, mask-making workshops, and exhibitors round out the schedule. Friday, 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. From $15 in advance, $20 at the door; ages 10 and younger free. necomiccons.com

Sunday

Songs of the Season

The legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins takes the stage at The Wilbur along with Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld and bluegrass band Chatham County Line to perform a seasonal hootenanny. What started off as a freewheeling recording session in an Asheville, North Carolina studio between musical artists who barely knew one another blossomed into their newly released album, Winter Stories, to be performed at the show. 7 p.m. From $35. thewilbur.com

