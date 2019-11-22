1 For the fireplace mantle, the homeowner and her mom twisted together store-bought garlands adorned with assorted sizes of sparkly silver and gold glass balls. “Mixed metals make the room feel more ornamental,” Anderson says.

“If I was ever going to collaborate with clients to do Christmas, this is the house,” says Cambridge-based designer Robin M. Anderson. Starting with the room’s blue canvas (Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, to be exact), brass light fixtures, and the family’s heirloom antique furniture, Anderson created a holiday scheme rooted in nature. Anderson likens the refined theme, which features fresh greens, charming bird motifs, and pops of metallic glitz and glam, to decorating a Christmas tree using white lights. “It brings in all the joy of the holidays without screaming,” she says. “It’s appropriate for the entire winter season.”

2 Pine cone-studded evergreen wreaths from Mahoney’s Garden Center hang on the French doors that flank the fireplace. “They’re the first thing you see when you walk into the house, so we kept them traditional,” Anderson says.

3 Metallic gold wreaths draw attention to the china closets without obscuring them. “Those antique doors have been painted over many times,” Anderson says. “We took great pains to restore them.”

4 Sprigs of greenery spray-painted gold add interest to an otherwise simple arrangement on the antique sideboard. The gilt-framed mirror from Anthropologie reflects the picturesque, seasonal landscape outdoors.

5 Dinner platesthat feature birds based on the drawings of naturalist John James Audubon inspired Anderson to tuck bird ornaments into the wreaths and garland. The wife’s grandmother used to serve holiday punch in the ornate silver cups. Gold bells reference the movie The Polar Express, one of Anderson’s favorites.

6 A fragrant eucalyptus garland is more modern than boughs of pine, Anderson says. “Placing a garland down the center of table is an easy way to make it look festive for the holidays, even if the table isn’t set through the season.”

