Meet the pioneering scientist, the trailblazing mayor, and other standouts whose drive, ingenuity, and compassion are getting vaccines in arms and giving us a shot at a just future for all.
THE PEOPLE’S SCIENTIST:
Kizzmekia Corbett
THE CHANGEMAKER
Michelle Wu
THE NEW GUARDS:
Etel Haxhiaj, Tania Fernandes Anderson, Thu Nguyen and Ruthzee Louijeune
THE GOOD NEIGHBORS
Michael Curry and Community Health Centers
THE GLOBAL CONNECTORS
Gitika Srivastava and Naresh Ramarajan
THE FIXERS
Diana Rastegayava and Olivia Adams
THE COVID SLEUTH
Dan Barouch. Plus, the unsung heroes of vaccine production
The AAPI Advocate
Sam Hyun
Immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett’s work represents the best of what science offered us in 2021
Years' worth of dedicated research, including hers, is paying off in lifesaving shots in arms and conversations with people who have questions. For Corbett, science and community cannot be separated.