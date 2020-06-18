fb-pixel

June 21, 2020 | The Gratitude Issue

THANK YOU…

To those striving to save lives. To those keeping us going. To those fighting for a better future. 34 minutes ago

'Our communities are facing a crisis within a crisis, trauma layered upon trauma'

By Ayanna Pressley 2 hours ago

All across the country, health care workers save lives and show deep compassion

By Samuel Shem an hour ago

To Obi. And Yonny. And all the people at the heart of restaurants

By Joanne Chang and Christopher Myers 2 hours ago

COVID-19 showed the resilience of young people, teachers, and caregivers

By Kim Janey 53 minutes ago

A Nobel Prize winner on how to thank medical researchers and health care workers: Wear a mask

By Dr. William G. Kaelin Jr. 2 hours ago

To the photographers, and their subjects, raising millions for charity

As told to magazine staffers 48 minutes ago

At the Pine Street Inn and beyond, our dedication to helping homeless people endures

By Lyndia Downie 57 minutes ago

I’m inspired by nonprofits helping people, especially in communities of color

By Orlando Watkins an hour ago

Activists are essential workers fighting for a more just America

By Monica Cannon-Grant 2 hours ago

To the firefighters and rescuers who face whatever comes

By Denis Leary 2 hours ago

We have to stop using the term ‘blue-collar’ and start saying ‘essential’

By John Ratzenberger 2 hours ago

Thank you for the empathy of the 'last responders' at cemeteries and funeral homes

By Richie Hebner 2 hours ago

Faith matters at times like this

By The Rev. Liz Walker 2 hours ago

Thank you to the people keeping public transportation running

By Michael Dukakis 2 hours ago

Grateful for our community organizations, coming together for change

By Eric Esteves 2 hours ago

As the pandemic grew, another wave surged: compassion from strangers

By Michelle Figueroa 2 hours ago

We must look at nurses, delivery people, and other essential workers with even greater respect

By Ken Burns an hour ago

Now, as ever, I marvel at musicians’ ability to unite us

By Keith Lockhart 52 minutes ago

What these essential workers are thankful for

As told to Joel Lau 2 hours ago

'This Old House' contractor thankful for those bringing beauty to our plants, public spaces, and planet

By Jenn Nawada an hour ago

Grateful for kind neighbors in the midst of COVID-19

By Daniel Jackson an hour ago

Here’s a shout-out to you, essential Nantucket

By Elin Hildebrand 2 hours ago

Grocery store workers, know that you are making a difference

By Doug Rauch 2 hours ago

Bill Russell’s hope for America: That this time will be different

I’ve been waiting my whole life for America to live up to its unfulfilled promise, Russell writes, because our lives depend on it.