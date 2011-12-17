Man accused of kicking in ATM door

A Waltham man was arrested in downtown Boston after vandalizing an ATM vestibule and a parked truck early yesterday, police said. A man broke into a vestibule outside 58 Winter St. shortly before 1:10 a.m. by “turning around backwards and mule kicking the glass in the doorway,’’ said a statement from Boston police. Witnesses said he broke the door, used the ATM, and continued on his way, “but not before ripping the side view mirror off a nearby parked truck,’’ the statement said. He reportedly continued down Winter Street tipping over trash cans and bags, police said. He was charged with malicious destruction of property, police said.
