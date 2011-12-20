Autopsy shows Matthew Stuart OD’d

The report cites “acute intoxication by the combined effects of ethanol and cocaine’’ and ruled the man’s death an accident, said Terrel Harris, a spokesman for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Matthew Stuart , who served prison time in connection with an infamous murder committed by his brother Charles , died this fall from a lethal overdose of cocaine and alcohol, according to the results of an autopsy conducted by the state.

Stuart eventually confessed the story to police and admitted that he disposed of the murder weapon for his brother.

Stuart was found dead in September in a homeless shelter for sober guests, called Heading Home, in Cambridge’s Central Square.

In 1989, Stuart’s brother asked him to help cover up the murder of his pregnant wife, Carol DiMaiti Stuart, in Mission Hill.

Charles Stuart, in one of the most notorious crimes in Boston’s history, fatally shot his wife and wounded himself on Oct. 23, 1989. DiMaiti Stuart’s unborn baby was delivered but died a few days later. At the time, Charles Stuart blamed the shootings on a black man, setting off a firestorm of racial tension in the city.

A black man, Willie Bennett, was arrested by Boston police on unrelated charges, but was for a time considered a prime suspect. Charles Stuart committed suicide by jumping off the Tobin Bridge.

Two years later, he accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy, insurance fraud, and possession of a firearm, in exchange for three to five years in prison.

He had mostly disappeared from the public spotlight for the past 20 years until his death.

A spokeswoman for Heading Home could not be reached for comment yesterday, nor could any other members of the Stuart family.

