Bouncer charged with raping Wheaton College student at Norton bar

Editor’s note: The charges against Paul Panaikas were dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth in 2014.

A bouncer at the Sportsway Café in Norton was arraigned today in Attleboro District Court on charges that he raped a Wheaton College student while he was working at the bar early this month, Norton police said.

A Wheaton student called police Feb. 10 to report that she was sexually assaulted by an employee while at the bar with friends about a week earlier, police said.