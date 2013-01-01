Supermarkets: Open.

Convenience stores: Open at owner’s discretion.

Taverns, bars: Most open.

Banks: Most closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal and state offices: Closed.

Federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: All four subway lines, Silver Line, commuter rail, and buses will run on a Sunday schedule. There will be no ferry service. The RIDE will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Boston traffic rules: Parking meters are not in effect.

Street sweeping: No daytime street sweeping.

Boston’s trash collection: No collection delays in Back Bay, Bay Village, ­Beacon Hill, Charlestown, Chinatown, Leather District, and the North End. Residents of Allston, ­Brighton, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, South Boston, and West Roxbury are delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Neighborhoods with multiple weekly collections, including some residents in Jamaica Plain, are postponed to the next scheduled collection day.

Advertisement