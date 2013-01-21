Supermarkets: Open.

Convenience stores: Open.

Taverns, bars: Open.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

MBTA: Subways, buses, trackless trolleys on Saturday schedule. Hingham, Quincy, and Hull commuter boat service and inner harbor ferry service on regular weekday schedule. Commuter rail on weekday schedule. THE RIDE will operate on a Saturday schedule. For more information, call 617-222-3200.

Boston traffic rules: Parking meters free (time restrictions apply); The Tow Lot will be closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Trash/recycling: Collections will be one day late for the week, except Boston proper, Roxbury, Charlestown, and South Boston.