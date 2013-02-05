Student accused of robbing 80-year-old

QUINCY — A 22-year-old man is ­accused of repeatedly breaking into the home of an 80-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease, stealing cash and her ATM card while the woman was at home alone.

Editor’s note: The charges against the 22-year-old man in this case were dropped on Nov. 22, 2017 after pre-trial probation. This story has been changed in accordance with the Globe’s Fresh Start Initiative.

According to prosecutors and court records, he ­allegedly sneaked into the ­elderly woman’s waterfront home in Cohasset four times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 26. On one occasion, the man left with nothing, but in later burglaries, he allegedly took $30, and then $40 and the debit card, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

With the debit card, he allegedly tried to withdraw hundreds of dollars from her account, using ATMs. Over the course of almost an hour on the night of Jan. 14, the man allegedly tried 54 times at a Bank of America cash machine on Chief Justice Cushing Highway, but never entered the correct PIN.

The victim lives alone, and apparently was inside each time he entered, according to court records. “She was basically extremely vulnerable,” said Laura Martin, assistant Norfolk district attorney, during the man’s arraignment in Quincy District Court Monday.

William Sullivan, the man’s private attorney, pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.

On the day of the last burglary, Jan. 26, the victim’s son was at the home and noticed someone running up the driveway toward the house. ­Moments later, the son saw the person run out the front door, fall, and drop the victim’s purse. The suspect fled without the purse, and the son called police, according to a police report contained in court records.

Police noticed that shoe imprints left in the newly fallen snow in the driveway matched imprints in the driveway of one of the victim’s neighbors.

Advertisement

The victim’s neighbor allegedly helped ­with the burglaries and later cooperated with authorities, telling them that the 22-year-old man broke into the house four times.

Brian Ballou can be reached at bballou@globe.com.