Two arrested in Everett after reports of gunshots

Two Malden men were arrested early this morning by police responding to calls about a large crowd gathered outside an Everett home and shots fired, according to Everett police.

The men, both 21, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, said Lieutenant Frank Hoenig of Everett Police in an email.

The first officers to arrive at 43 Charlton St. reported seeing a crowd of 200 people in the street getting into cars and fleeing the area. The officers requested additional assistance and all five Everett police units responded. State Police also assisted in the response, said Hoenig.