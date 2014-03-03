Milford woman charged with drunken driving in incident that sent minivan plunging into pond

Facey was driving her four-door sedan on East Main Street at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, when she crashed into the minivan, police said.

Elizabeth M. Facey, 21, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, child endangerment while under the influence, and failure to stop at a red light, police said.

A Milford woman pleaded not guilty today in Milford District Court to drunken driving charges after she rammed her car into a minivan with a woman and three children inside, causing it to plunge into a pond, Worcester prosecutors said.

Aimee Mercer, 33, and three children were in the car, which sank into a pond near the intersection of Fortune Boulevard and Beaver Street. All four were able to escape before emergency responders arrived. Mercer and two of the children were taken to Milford Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

One child was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.

Facey was standing outside her car when Milford police and firefighters arrived. Her 3-year-old child was in a car seat in the back of her car. The child and Facey reported no injuries, police said.

Facey was released on her own recognizance at her arraignment today. She was ordered to remain alcohol- and drug-free with regular screenings, to not drive unless properly licensed, and to stay away from the victims, said Worcester district attorney’s spokesman Tim Connolly.

She is also to cooperate with the Department of Children and Families, which was informed of the incident.

Facey is to return to court April 10 for a pretrial conference.

