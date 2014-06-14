Driver charged after cruiser is damaged

Update: Gary Kovner pleaded guilty to second-offense drunken driving charges in June 2015, records show. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation, which ended in June 2017.

A 56-year-old Stoughton man is facing second-offense drunken driving charges after the car he was driving Friday night struck and damaged a Brockton police car, Brockton police said.

Gary Kovner was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Camry north on North Main Street in Brockton, when he hit a police cruiser parked at the street’s intersection with Farrington Street at around 10:30 p.m, according to Brockton Police Sergeant Charles Cassiani.