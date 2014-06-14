Driver charged after cruiser is damaged

Update: Gary Kovner pleaded guilty to second-offense drunken driving charges in June 2015, records show. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of probation, which ended in June 2017.
A 56-year-old Stoughton man is facing second-offense drunken driving charges after the car he was driving Friday night struck and damaged a Brockton police car, Brockton police said.
Gary Kovner was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Camry north on North Main Street in Brockton, when he hit a police cruiser parked at the street’s intersection with Farrington Street at around 10:30 p.m, according to Brockton Police Sergeant Charles Cassiani.
Kovner’s vehicle knocked the driver’s side mirror off the police car, as Officer William Devine sat in the car, Cassiani said. Devine, who was parked on the side of the road to assist a State Police trooper with a traffic stop, was not injured.
After the accident, Cassiani said Devine followed Kovner’s vehicle and pulled him over. Kovner was arrested after taking a field sobriety test.
Kovner also faces leaving the scene of property damage and marked lanes violation charges, Cassiani said.
He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Brockton District Court.
Alyssa Creamer can be reached at alyssa.creamer@globe.com.