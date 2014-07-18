Freelance music teacher charged with enticing a child

Mark Snyder, 62, pleaded not guilty in Brookline District Court on July 8 to the enticing allegation as well as possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, according to David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

A freelance music teacher from Milton was arrested this month and charged with enticing a child under 16, prosecutors said.

Editor’s note: The charge against Mark Snyder of enticement of a minor was dismissed as a continuance without a finding, and the charge of possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute was dismissed. This story has been updated as part of the Globe’s Fresh Start initiative .

Advertisement

Snyder was freed on $500 cash bail. He was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, according to Traub. If he violates those orders, he could be held without bail for up to 60 days.

Officials were unable to divulge details of what led to Snyder being charged.

Snyder declined to comment on the matter Friday. His lawyer, Patrick J. Murphy, also did not want to speak about the case.

The conditions of Snyder’s bail extend to his employment as a freelance music teacher, according to Traub. Snyder is listed as an adjunct faculty member at the Noble and Greenough school in Dedham on the school’s website. A call to the school was not returned.

Snyder was employed by the Paul Effman Music Co., which schools in the Boston Catholic Archdiocese contract with, according to Terrence Donilon, spokesman for the archdiocese.

Principals at St. Mary of the Hills in Milton, Sacred Heart School in Roslindale, and Quincy Catholic Academy in Quincy sent a communication to parents telling them that “we are shocked and concerned to learn of the recent allegations involving an individual who was contracted to provide musical instruction during our afterschool program.”

Advertisement

“We learned that an employee of the Paul Effman Music Company who was contracted to provide musical instruction for students in the program was arrested by Brookline Police Monday night during an ongoing police investigation. The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff are our highest priorities and we take these matters very seriously.

“Please be assured that we have no indication that this allegation involved a student and there have been no prior complaints made against this individual involving any student. We are re-evaluating whether to continue the relationship with Paul Effman Music Company for next school year.”

Snyder is slated to return to court on Aug. 25 for a pre-trial conference, Traub said.

Melissa Hanson can be reached at melissa.hanson@globe.com or on Twitter @Melissa__Hanson.