Two Boston teens face charges of vandalizing Red Line train

Two MBTA train vandals were literally caught redhanded Monday night, according to Transit Police.
Manuel Ortiz, 18 of Boston, and another teen allegedly used spray paint and markers to deface the operator’s door on a Red Line train at Downtown Crossing station at about 8 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement.
A witness who saw the suspects painting the door described them to police, who found the teens on the train platform.
The other teen’s hands were covered in the same red paint used on the train door, and both he and Ortiz had permanent markers also in colors used to deface the train door, Transit Police said.
Both pleaded not guilty Tuesday at their arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on charges of tagging. They were released on personal recognizance and are due back in court Dec. 19 for a pretrial hearing.
