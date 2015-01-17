Westford boy killed in Nashoba Valley ski accident

“We understand that it was an accident,” Goddard said.

Rajiv Paluri was skiing in an area between two trails when he hit a tree, said Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A 13-year-old Westford boy was killed in a skiing accident at Nashoba Valley Ski Area Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Paluri was wearing a helmet, according to a statement from Nashoba Valley Ski Area.

“I think everyone is really shaken up over it,” Al Fletcher, general manager of the ski area, said by phone. “It was a terrible accident.”

The accident occurred about 2:20 p.m. in the area between the Tomahawk and Lobo trails, according to a prepared statement from Nashoba Valley. The Tomahawk trail is rated a blue square, meaning “more difficult,” and the Lobo trail has a black diamond rating, which is given to the most difficult trails.

Paluri was rushed down the mountain by ski patrol and taken to Lowell General Hospital, according to the statement.

The statement quoted Fletcher as saying the fatality was the first at the ski area that he was aware of.

Both the Westford police and Nashoba Valley Ski Patrol are investigating the accident.

“Our hearts are with his family,” said Fletcher in the statement. “We can only imagine what they’re going through.”

Paluri was an eighth-grader at Lloyd G. Blanchard Middle School in Westford. Counselors will be available to students and staff on Sunday and Tuesday, Everett V. Olsen Jr., superintendent of the Westford public schools, said in a statement.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Rajiv,” Olsen said. “He was an excellent student who was well-liked by his classmates and staff at the Blanchard School.’’

