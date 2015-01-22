fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man arrested for allegedly manufacturing drugs in Allston home

By Aneri Pattani Globe Correspondent,January 22, 2015, 12:32 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman is facing multiple charges of drug possession and distribution after police shut down an alleged drug lab at her home in Allston.

Tenzin Phuntsok was arraigned Tuesday in Brighton District Court on charges of possession with intent to distribute Class C, D, and E substances. She also faces five counts of distribution of a Class D substance, said Renee Algarin, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Judge Ernest Sarason set bail at $5,000.

Phuntsok was arrested last Friday after Boston police executed a search warrant at her home at 9 Weitz St., Algarin said.

Police found marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, pills, and hash oil. Officers also found equipment believed to have been used to make the butane hash oil, police said in a statement.

Trained specialists dismantled the lab and made sure the property was safe, police said.

Officers found "a significant amount" of money in the home as well.

The search was part of a drug investigation that also involved five controlled drug sales prior to the search, which resulted in the five drug distribution charges for Phuntsok, Algarin said.

