Man attacked with skateboards at Haymarket

Two men attacked another man with their skateboards outside Haymarket Station on Tuesday evening and then tried to flee from police on the skateboards, authorities said. Tommy Gedeus, 24, of Chelsea, and a 19-year-old from Boston are accused of assaulting a 53-year-old man after he accidentally bumped into them in the doorway of a Dunkin’ Donuts, said Officer Rachel McGuire, a spokeswoman for Boston police. The incident occurred around 7:25 p.m. on Sudbury Street. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, McGuire said. Both men were both charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.