Seven men arrested in Back Bay prostitution sting

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,February 5, 2016, 6:21 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated in accordance with the Globe’s Fresh Start Initiative.

Seven men were arrested Thursday in a prostitution sting in Boston’s upscale Back Bay neighborhood, officials said.

According to Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s office, the seven men allegedly responded to an online advertisement posted by police detectives and negotiated sex for a fee. The men were arrested at locations in the area of Belvedere and Dalton streets where they allegedly arrived to pay for sex.

Five of the men arrested were arraigned Friday.

Arraignments for two other men will be held next month.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

