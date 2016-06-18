State files suit, says investor failed to pay taxes for years

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue earlier this month sued the controversial Newton investor, developer, and contractor, after the Globe revealed in May that he has filed tax returns only once in the past 25 years .

It’s taken almost three decades, but state tax collectors have finally caught up with Brian R. Burke, the so-called “contrarian” investor who has been repeatedly accused of ripping off disadvantaged people in real estate deals.

Tax officials found that Burke, who has claimed under oath to be worth $15 million to $20 million, failed to file state taxes in nine of the last 10 years and gave him until Sept. 9 to pay up. Even if Burke's income for the decade was modest, he could still owe $100,000 or more, including penalties and interest.

"We take seriously the obligation residents have to pay their taxes, and we will work with [the Department of Revenue] to make sure that happens," said Cyndi Roy Gonzalez, spokeswoman for Attorney General Maura Healey, speaking generally. "When individuals cheat the system, we will hold them accountable."

Burke, 60, declined to discuss the new case: “There’s a gag order on it. I’m not supposed to talk about. I can’t talk about it.”

But in documents he brought to a June 9 hearing on the tax case, Burke, who represented himself, called the allegations "entirely baseless," claiming that he didn't have to file taxes because he made so little money — though anyone earning as little as $8,000 a year is required to file.

His claim also contradicts his previous statements about his income. In a 2010 bankruptcy filing, he estimated his monthly earnings at $10,000. He also has bought and resold properties for a profit, including a Brighton building he bought for $550,000 in 2012 and sold seven months later for $746,000. Though that property is owned by a trust, he swore in a court document that he was the true owner.

Burke also owns a construction company that works on commercial and residential properties, he has said. In October 2014 a couple sued Burke, alleging they paid him $239,000 for an extensive renovation project that he never completed. They alleged he put their money into bank accounts that were used for personal expenses such as a Netflix subscription, ATM withdrawals, and even political donations.

He is also a licensed real estate agent who earns commissions on properties he sells. Between 2006 and 2015, he sold several homes, including four houses in Newton — two of which sold for more than $1 million, according to the MLS Property Information Network. Brokers typically split a commission that is 5 to 6 percent of the sales price.

Burke says he buys distressed properties from people who can't take care of them and sells them at a profit. But he has been repeatedly accused of preying on people who were elderly, mentally infirm, or otherwise disadvantaged to turn a profit for himself. The Globe found at least 10 lawsuits alleging that Burke ripped people off, including one man who said he was left homeless after Burke allegedly failed to pay him for his Brighton house.

"The most egregious cases are ones in which the victims are vulnerable or gone," said attorney David Kelston, who represented the family of a deceased Brookline bachelor who claimed Burke used fraudulent documents to obtain $4 million in real estate from him. "These are people who are in no position to defend themselves."

But Burke tried to argue in court on June 9 that he is the one who deserves sympathy.

In an affidavit, Burke said that over the past decade he hadn't worked much because his wife's illness and eventual death from cancer left him in a "funk of sorts. My wife was selfless and read me the riot act," Burke wrote. "To look after the children and back away from my business endeavors. I did and over the last nine years, I have spent most time volunteering on my children's property for no compensation."

In fact, Burke has put much of his real estate empire in his children's names, but state tax officials noted that Burke has also failed to file fiduciary tax returns that are required for the multiple trusts he oversees, according to the state's lawsuit.

And Burke's claims about his wife and work history are contradicted by his sworn testimony in other cases.

For much of Burke’s marriage to his wife, who died in late 2009, Burke was actually dividing his time between Winchester and Newton, where he lived with another woman and another set of children, according to statements Burke made in a 2003 civil suit brought by a Newton couple who alleged they paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars for a construction job he never completed.

While his wife was in Winchester, Burke was staying on Highland Street in Newton with Kathleen Marcucci, who took the name Burke even though the pair were never married, according to a deposition. They have three children. Burke still lives there.

In the 2003 deposition, Burke acknowledged living with Marcucci in Newton but said that he and his wife were divorced several years before, though that was untrue.

In court filings, Burke blamed the tax lawsuit on unfair media coverage from the Globe, arguing that state officials should have contacted him so that he could explain before going to court.

"I believe this was a knee-jerk reaction to the Globe hit piece," he wrote in the affidavit.

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.