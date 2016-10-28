Nostalgic Halloween

Oct. 29, 1975: Children cling to their mother's skirt as they move through a haunted house in Wellesley. Ulrike Welsch/Globe StaffOct. 31, 1961: A group of trick-or-treaters stand together on a porch at a house in Cambridge. Herbert Capwell/Globe Staff/Globe StaffOct. 31, 1961: Children sit down to take a look at their bags of loot on Halloween.Ollie Noonan Jr./Globe Staff/Globe StaffOct. 20, 1963: Edgar, Elizabeth, and Abigail Driscoll of Back Bay admire their handiwork on a jack-o-lantern as Halloween approaches in Boston. Ollie Noonan Jr./Globe Staff/Globe StaffOct. 31, 1974:Stephen Knapp, 5, of Cambridge, wears a record player costume and John McNichol, 7, of Back Bay, is a ghost as they ask for contributions to UNICEF along Newbury Street in Boston. Tom Landers/Globe StaffOct. 9, 1973: Three children work on a scarecrow in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Ed Jenner/Globe StaffOct. 29, 1975: Rebecca Woods, 5, and Michael Sabin, 8, attempt to carve their pumpkin for Halloween in Wellesley.Ulrike Welsch/Globe StaffOct. 31, 1976: Douglas Roth, 7, left, and Janet Governor, 11, both have their faces painted at a school in Needham.Ulrike Welsch/Globe Staff(Left) Oct. 31, 1977: Louis Seltvitella, as C3P0, and Jim Webb as Darth Vader walk through Harvard Square in Cambridge. (Right) Oct. 31, 1983: Errol Alim Jr., 3, headed up the steps of a house in Dorchester while trick-or-treating in a Zorro costume made by his parents.John Blanding/Globe Staff/Globe StaffOct. 12, 1977: Nicholas Wiedman, 2, sits on a pumpkin in Boston’s Beacon Hill.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/Globe StaffOct. 21, 1977: Spiderman Vince Di Rienzo goes for the throat of Dracula (Charles Ahern) during an event in Cambridge.The Boston Globe/Globe StaffOct. 31, 1982: David Bourque (A Duke of Hazzard), 5, and his brother Nathan, 8, as the Headless Horseman, take a break during a Boston by Foot tour.Wendy Maeda/Globe StaffOct. 31, 1982: Children dressed in Halloween costume bob for apples in the Lynnfield High School cafeteria.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffOct. 18, 1983: This stuffed dummy sits in a yard on a Big Wheel on Chestnut Street in North Reading.Jim Wilson/Globe StaffOct. 31, 1983: A group of children trick-or-treat on the steps of a house in Dorchester.John Blanding/Globe StaffOct. 30, 1984: Alice Pierce dresses her son, Billy, and Jake Mehl as two Gizmos from the movie “Gremlins” at a Halloween party in Wilder Nursery School in Hingham.Rosemary Cundarii PhotoOct. 23, 1990: Michael Haberlin, 14, raked leaves next to Halloween decorations and his family’s comment on the state of the state. Bill Greene/Globe Staff/Globe StaffOct. 29, 1993: Nicholas Twombly, 5, dressed as The Karate Kid, and his sister Amanda, 4, with a witch's hat, walk through their front yard on Pond Street in South Weymouth.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff