How do you know if you have heat exhaustion or heat stroke? Here’s how to recognize the symptoms

With Boston forecast to hit 100 degrees on Thursday and the first heatwave of the year expected to maintain its grip New England through the weekend, the public is heading to the beaches and pools, while the medical community is expecting the usual increase in emergency room visits.

This story was originally published in 2017 and has been updated.

Ali Raja, executive vice chair of emergency medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, talked about the symptoms, treatment, and prevention of heat-related illnesses — and how it doesn’t take much to prevent them. Keep hydrated, he said, and take breaks in the shade or indoors.

Advertisement

But people often don’t do this because they don’t recognize the warning signs, he said.

Boston’s cold winters and hot summers can take a toll. Emergency rooms like Raja’s see cold- and heat-related illnesses during the winter and summer respectively, he said, especially at the start of the season.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re just not used to it yet,” he said.

There are three levels of heat-related illnesses: heat cramps, the mildest; heat exhaustion, which is serious; and heat stroke, which is life-threatening and can cause brain damage or death, according to the Raja and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency website.

Heat cramps

Heat cramps, which usually start in the legs, can be alleviated simply by pausing to rest in a cool area and hydrate.

“You’ll start feeling like you’re cramping and you’ll wonder if you pulled [your muscles] or strained them, but no,” he said. “It’s because you're starting down this path of heat exhaustion.”

Heat exhaustion

The primary symptoms of heat exhaustion are the cessation of sweating due to a lack of fluids, and feelings of drowsiness and confusion.

Raja said some of “the worst cases” he has seen involved people at pools, experiencing those serious signs, who lie down on a pool chair instead of going inside.

Advertisement

“They look like they’re falling asleep, but instead they’ve got heat exhaustion,” he said, recommending that people check on friends and family in such circumstances.

A person experiencing these symptoms should immediately go inside, or at least into the shade, and start sipping — not gulping — a cool liquid.

“You don’t want them to gulp down a bunch of liquid because then they’ll just vomit it back up,” Raja said.

If the person has not improved after five to 10 minutes, you should call 911, he said.

Heat stroke

Heat stroke can cause brain damage, especially as a person’s body temperature rises above 106 degrees, said Raja. At the emergency room, doctors use methods such as ice baths, cooling blankets, and cold intravenous fluids to bring down a patient’s temperature.

The populations most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses include young children, the elderly, and the homeless.

Raja recalled a fatal case involved a homeless patient who was found wearing all the clothes the person owned, near buildings with air conditioning.

“Nobody would let them in the building,” he said. “They just couldn’t [access] a cool, air-conditioned place to cool off.”

Boston has opened community cooling centers during this period of extreme heat.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday declared a heat emergency for Boston from Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures expected to hit the mid-to-high 90s during that period.

Wu’s office in a statement added that 12 cooling centers will open for residents across the city from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each of the three days.

Advertisement

The cooling center locations are at BCYF Gallivan at 61 Woodruff Way in Mattapan, BCYF Golden Age Senior Center at 382 Main St. in Charlestown, BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center at 51 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester, BCYF Holland at 85 Olney St. in Dorchester, BCYF Hyde Park at 1179 River St., BCYF Menino at 125 Brookway Road in Roslindale, BCYF Nazzaro at 30 North Bennet St. in the North End, BCYF Paris St. at 112 Paris Street in East Boston, BCYF Roche at 1716 Centre St. in West Roxbury, BCYF Tobin at 1481 Tremont St. in Roxbury, BCYF Tynan at 650 E. Fourth St. in South Boston, and BCYF Vine Street at 339 Dudley St. in Roxbury, according to the city’s website.