New Hampshire man charged with impersonating officer, sexual assault

A Nashua man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of sexual assault, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and pointing a gun at someone.

Michael Graham, 24, is facing multiple charges and was held on $100,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South, according to a press release from the Nashua Police Department.

Police said a woman was sexually assaulted at Graham’s home on the evening of Sept. 18. She called her friend to pick her up, and when he arrived Graham opened his door and allegedly pointed a handgun at him, verbally identified himself as a law enforcement officer, and told the man to leave, according to the press release.