New Hampshire man charged with impersonating officer, sexual assault

A Nashua man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of sexual assault, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and pointing a gun at someone.
Michael Graham, 24, is facing multiple charges and was held on $100,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South, according to a press release from the Nashua Police Department.
Police said a woman was sexually assaulted at Graham’s home on the evening of Sept. 18. She called her friend to pick her up, and when he arrived Graham opened his door and allegedly pointed a handgun at him, verbally identified himself as a law enforcement officer, and told the man to leave, according to the press release.
Nashua police said during the investigation Graham referred to himself as being a Homeland Security law enforcement officer. Detectives determined he is not employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security, but he works for as an armed security guard for a private company, according to the press release.
Detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Graham on a charge of criminal threatening, and on Thursday at approximately 12:08 a.m. he was arrested at his home without incident. Graham now faces the additional charges of false personation, and two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, the press release states.
