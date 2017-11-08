Fighting back tears, former Channel 5 anchor Heather Unruh told reporters on Wednesday that actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son during an encounter last year at a Nantucket bar.

“It harmed him and it cannot be undone,” said Unruh, who was flanked by her daughter and her lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian.

Unruh said her son, then 18, was initially “starstruck” when he met Spacey at the Club Car restaurant in July of 2016. She said Spacey plied her son with alcohol before allegedly touching his genitals.

Her son, now 19, fled when Spacey excused himself to use the bathroom and a woman urged the youth to run, Unruh said. She said the teen sprinted home to his grandmother’s house and woke up his sister after the incident.

“Shame on you for what you did to my son,” Unruh said, directly addressing Spacey, whose career is in free fall after several men have recently accused him of sexual assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Unruh described her son as “a very strong young man. He does his best to deal with it, but it’s always there.”

She said she reported the alleged assault to local law enforcement, and that she wants “to see Kevin Spacey go to jail.” Unruh said she wanted to see the “hand of justice” come down on Spacey.

A Nantucket police spokesman said in an e-mail that he couldn’t “confirm nor deny any such report was filed. Reports of sexual assaults are confidential under Mass. General Law.”

Garabedian told reporters his office will conduct its own investigation into the incident and then contact Spacey.

The Globe reported in July 2016 that Spacey had been on Nantucket, and Unruh said on Wednesday that at least one other person on the island “was also a target of Spacey.”

Spacey, 58, announced last week through a publicist that he was seeking treatment after another actor, Anthony Rapp, sent shockwaves through the film industry with allegations that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance after a party at Spacey’s home in the 1980s.

Spacey was 26 at the time and Rapp was 14.

Spacey’s initial response to Rapp’s allegation was widely criticized. He tweeted that he’s “beyond horrified to hear [Rapp’s] story. . . . I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

He went on to state publicly that he is gay, which was irrelevant to Rapp’s allegation.

In the days since, others have come forward to talk about their alleged experiences with Spacey. Filmmaker Tony Montana told Radar Online that Spacey had once “grabbed [his] whole package” at an LA bar, and then followed Montana into a restroom.

“I backed him out the door and I pushed him,” Montana said. “One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It’s time to take your boy home.’ They ended up leaving.”

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who performed at London’s Old Vic theater when Spacey was the artistic director, wrote on Facebook that Spacey was known to like young male actors at the theater.

“It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us,” Cavazos wrote, adding that he’d had “a couple of nasty encounters” with the actor. “In fact, if I had been a woman, I probably wouldn’t have hesitated to identify [them] as such.”

On Thursday, Vulture.com published a Q&A with a man who said he had a consensual sexual relationship with Spacey beginning when he was 14 and Spacey was 24. It ended with what the man, who’s now 48, describes as an attempted rape. The man wants to remain anonymous.

“I have worked really hard to have a nice life and feel safe, and I’m not giving that up for him,” the man said. “I don’t want them to be able to find their way back to me.”

Netflix has shut down production of “House of Cards,” which starred Spacey and had been filming its sixth and final season.

Spacey’s agency and publicist have both dropped him in recent days.