Two arrested in Malden on drugs, credit card fraud charges

Jesse Desravines, 32 of Miami, and an associate, are facing multiple drug and credit card fraud charges after a search warrant was executed at about 9:15 a.m. on the house where both lived, State Police said in a press release Thursday night. The charges against Desravines’s associate were not pursued by authorities.

Two men were arrested after a raid on a Malden home Wednesday turned up illicit drugs, fake credit cards, and nearly $10,000 in cash, State Police said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on May 5, 2020.

The address of the home was not disclosed.

Authorities seized 48.7 ounces of marijuana, 36 Alprazolam pills, 428 Oxycodone pills, undisclosed amounts of cocaine and heroin, as well as the fake credits cards, driver’s licenses, and $9,400 in cash, the release said.

Advertisement

Malden and Boston police, and federal agents participated in the search that followed an investigation that started last fall, according to State Police.

Desravines and his associate were denied bail and held at the State Police barracks at Logan Airport.

They were due to be arraigned in Malden District Court.

Details of the arraignment were not immediately available Thursday night.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com