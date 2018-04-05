Boston schools place 2 headmasters on leave

Superintendent Tommy Chang notified the affected schools last week. In a letter dated March 27, Chang told the West Roxbury Academy community that its longtime headmaster, Rudolph Weekes, was being placed on leave immediately.

Headmasters at two Boston high schools have been removed from their positions at least temporarily, a school official confirmed Thursday, but it remains unclear why the moves were made.

Two days later, Chang sent a similar letter to the Brighton High School community that its headmaster, Robert Rametti, who was appointed to the job just a year ago, was going on leave immediately.

In both cases, Chang said support services would be offered to students at each school if they had any questions or concerns.

Since the initial notifications, Chang followed up with each school this week announcing temporary leaders for the schools. Jerleen John, an assistant headmaster at Excel High School, will serve as interim headmaster at West Roxbury Academy, and Nachelle Gordon, the director of workplace learning at Brighton High, will temporarily lead that school.

The change in leadership at Brighton High comes at a precarious time for that school, which is under a state edict to improve performance within three years or it could face receivership.

Correction: Due to a reporting error, an earlier version of this report incorrectly stated the name of the school where Jerleen John was an assistant headmaster.

