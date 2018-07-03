The maps and tables below, based on data from the commission, show where prospective retail operators hope to set up shop to sell recreational marijuana for consumers, as well as the stores that have already opened.

This story will be frequently updated with the latest data from the Cannabis Control Commission. The latest complete data from the commission was released on Dec. 30, and sporadic updates have been made here as other announcements were made. Read more marijuana coverage here.

Companies that hold final licenses are nearly ready to open, while those with provisional permits must still undergo inspections and clear other hurdles before beginning recreational operations.

Operators that have only submitted an application but not yet received a license are still weeks or months away from opening. Some of these applicants will be asked to submit more information before their submissions are considered complete.

In a few cases, a company may have submitted an application prematurely, without first securing permission from the city or town in which it hopes to operate. Those applications won’t make it very far, as the state commission only issues a license after confirming with local officials that the company has won municipal approval — and after inspecting the business to ensure it meets a long list of other regulatory requirements.

