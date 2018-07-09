Woman charged with threatening newspaper reporter

Amy I. Zuckerman, 64, is accused of sending an e-mail to the reporter in which she referenced shooting through the window of the newsroom, said David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. She has pleaded not guilty.

A Shutesbury woman was ordered held without bail Monday after she allegedly threatened a reporter for the Walpole Times, authorities said.

Zuckerman allegedly made the threat after corresponding with the reporter about an article Zuckerman had written, which the newspaper had decided not to publish, said Walpole police chief John F. Carmichael. When the reporter asked Zuckerman to remove him from an e-mail list, she referenced shooting the newspaper, he said.

Advertisement

The threat was reported to police on Friday. Zuckerman was arrested Saturday in Amherst on a warrant for making terroristic threats, Carmichael said.

“Since it was a specific location, we just felt best that applying for the warrant and getting her in custody was the right thing to do,” he said. “With the situation that just occurred in Maryland, the grievance that she had with the newspaper, the tone and being specific to that individual and that location ... you have to put some credibility towards that.”

On June 28, a gunman opened fire in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md., killing five people.

The Walpole newspaper has closed its office “until the situation is resolved,” Carmichael said. Its staff is currently working off-site. The newspaper is looking at hiring a security guard, he said, adding that local police “will do extra checks and be there more frequently following this incident.”

Zuckerman is due in court Wednesday.

Aimee Ortiz can be reached at aimee.ortiz@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @aimee_ortiz.