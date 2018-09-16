Photos: All the art stolen in the Gardner Museum heist

By now, you probably know the story: Early on the morning of March 18, 1990, two thieves dressed as policemen forced their way into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, tying up security guards and vanishing into the night with 13 artworks valued at a billion dollars. Nearly three decades later, no one has been charged with the crime, and despite a $10 million reward, none of the artwork — including paintings by Rembrandt,Vermeer, and Manet — has been recovered.

Below are images of the artwork that’s disappearance has haunted Boston and the world for almost three decades.