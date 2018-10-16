Aaron Hernandez exchanged thousands of text messages from March 28 to June 9, 2013, while he was concealing his role in the murders of two men in Boston’s South End and the attempted homicide of a friend, Alexander Bradley, who was with him during that double killing.

The texts show just how much Hernandez was spinning out of control. Fearful that he and his family were in danger, he had asked Patriots coach Bill Belichick just weeks earlier if he could be traded to a West Coast team, but that was rejected, according to his agent. Belichick asked a staffer to help Hernandez find a new place to live.

Even as he confronts a vengeful nemesis in Bradley, Hernandez projects an upbeat attitude with teammates, friends and family.

March 26

Hernandez needs surgery to repair a shoulder he injured in a game. The procedure, scheduled for the next day, will be performed by a surgeon who had operated on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s knee.

Tom Brady to Hernandez: “Good luck! I hope everything goes well...love you my brother and hope to see you soon.’’

Tom Brady and Aaron Hernandez Jim Davis/Globe Staff

March 27

Hernandez to Brady: “Thanks and went well. Now time to recover and get back to wat we all do best! Love ya and was excited to throw wit u all off season but [expletive] happens and I will be ready. Tell the family I said hi and I’m sure I’ll see ya soon.’’

Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, is managing Hernandez’s rehab.

Hernandez to Guerrero: “If u ain’t leave yet u could jus come tomorrow cuz I’m dozin but if u r on u r way u cud come! these pills make me sick to my stomach.’’

Guerrero: “I will see you tomorrow night. You need to eat when you take the meds.’’

Hernandez’s uncle, Vito Hernandez, checks in from their hometown of Bristol, Conn.

Vito to Aaron: “When you coming home so i can see the family we keep missing each other luv ya.’’

Aaron to Vito: “Haven’t been home in forever an won’t be till prolly season but love u n will let u kno when I get there.’’

March 2

Bradley — his friend he had allegedly tried to kill — unleashes the opening volley in a text war that will rage for months. Bradley accuses Hernandez of shooting him in the face and leaving him for dead in Florida. Hernandez identifies Bradley in his contacts list as “Lies.’’

Alexander Bradley Richard Messina/Hartford Courant

Bradley to Hernandez: “Yo the crazy part about all this is u did that [expletive] for no reason n me being the real friend i was to u i didn’t try to ruin u even after u tried to kill me think about how real that is so i was the real friend at the end of the day n the tears should be in my eyes after the way u betrayed me.’’

Hernandez: “I love u and u r not gonna frame me for some bread...Always will love u cuz u were my brother n u kno that but hope the best for u.’’

Bradley: “I would never try to frame u u left me with one eye and a lot of head trauma u owe for what u did n its too bad u don’t know me enuff to know that this convo is private between us this ain’t for no lawyer or cop to see we both know what happened the truth is the truth…u too paranoid that’s what made u do this [expletive] u did.’’

Hernandez: “I will always be there for u till the day u die but not in the state of mind ur in nd been in and I don’t kno wat gotten into u after all the yrs we were inseparable but everything aside ur always on my mind and I love u and always will no homo.’’

Bradley: “Whats crazy is i believe that part is true u prolly do think about how real of a [N-word] i am n how u even flipped on me but what sickens me is the fact that u r denying this [expletive] like its for the lawyer or cops you must really not know me but i guess i didn’t know u either cause i woulda never thought ud try to end me.’’

April 1

Hernandez’s former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sends a lighthearted message about Hernandez’s surgery. The term he uses loosely translates to “such is life.’’

Tebow to Hernandez: “2 tears in a bucket.’’

Hernandez to Tebow: “Suck it.’’

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow and Hernandez Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Je’relle Pierre, an ex-convict from Belle Glade, Fla., who was with Hernandez when Bradley was shot, tells Hernandez that he was hit by gunfire himself in an unrelated incident.

Pierre to Hernandez: “I’m kinda [expletive] up right nw I got shot 2 week ago but ah gone be str8 small thing to a giant doe.’’

Hernandez: “I feel u but if u need anything holla at me no matter wat da need is an I’m around!’’

Hernandez’s former Bristol Central teammate Brandon Beam consoles him about his surgery.

Beam: “This league be kicking your asss.’’

Hernandez: “This league kick everybody asss but thing is I be bustin dey assess lol.’’

Patriots strength coach Moses Cabrera inquires about Hernandez, post-surgery.

Hernandez to Cabrera: “We’re alrite takin it day by day but nuttin is better than waking up see in my daughter laughin.’’

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels checks on Hernandez. He teases Hernandez about his fellow tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

McDaniels to Hernandez: “Can you still catch with shoulder or do I need to start texting Gronk more?’’

Hernandez: “U [expletive] I hope u read the tattoo on my hand.... I’m on a [expletive] mission and I love u.’’

The tattoo says “CBS/WS - IWBTG,’’ which means “Can’t be stopped/Won’t be stopped -- I Will Be the Greatest.’’

McDaniels dispenses life advice: “You make sure you love that baby girl and your fiancée everyday! There are only a few important things in life and they are one of them!! Keep treating them right and get better for next season!!! I want to celebrate a Super Bowl with you on the field with the confetti!!! Love you!’’

Hernandez: “Love u and yessir.’’

April 4

Hernandez and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In Belichick’s only text exchange with Hernandez during this period, he reaches out after the surgical procedure: “Just checking in. Sounds like the surgery went well. Hope you are doing ok!! Let me know how things are going. Best, BB’’

Hernandez: “Surgery went well and I’m doing fine and have been with Alex and will continue to be with Alex until it’s time to be back for OTAs! [Organized training activities.] Hope everything has been well on ur end. Can’t wait to get healthy and be back on the field. Ttys ill be in touch.’’

April 7

News has broken that Gronkowski has developed a post-surgical infection and may be sidelined to begin the coming season.

Guerrero to Hernandez: “If it’s true about Gronk, we have to get you ready for the season.’’

Hernandez: “We should be trying to get ready for start of season anyway.’’

Guerrero: “For sure!!!!’’

April 9

Belichick has asked a Patriots staffer, Kevin Anderson, to help Hernandez find a new home because of Hernandez’s concerns about his family’s safety. Anderson believes he’s helping Hernandez find a home with higher security, potentially to replace his upscale North Attleborough home. Anderson believes Hernandez will at least want a house with a security gate. He’s mistaken. Hernandez doesn’t seem focused on security, and ends up with a nondescript apartment later known as his flophouse.

The apartment in Franklin, Mass. Gretchen Ertl for the Boston Globe

Anderson to Hernandez: “Hey Aaron, do you want to pick a date for you to check out places you may be interested in living over the course of the season (or until you find your more perm spot?).’’

Hernandez: “I’d rather jus look for the apt for upcoming month first so I can have a spot as soon as I get back and want it fully furnished if possible!’’

Anderson: “Can you clarify? You want an apartment for when (what month to what month)? Soon as you get back as in next week or after training camp?’’

Hernandez: “I always said I want an apt by may 15 that I can go back to and have a place to stay that is fully furnished and is off main road in a surrounding city.’’

Anderson: “You mean April 15? I always understood that but the plan was for you to see them. I can’t just pick one. They’re all very different...And I never knew about fully furnished. Thought the plan was to have your things moved and you would stay in this place for majority of the season as you and your lady look at more permanent places.’’

Hernandez: “I want it for start of workout whatever that date is and...that’s it! Sry for all confusion but I said once we get this place while we are here we will look for places to also have for the season but want the apt thru season as well but all I’m worried is about having a place ASAP so I can stay there when I get back.’’

Anderson: “Furnished places aren’t too common. Any desire to have some of your stuff moved from the North Attleboro spot?’’

Hernandez's home in North Attleborough Jessica Rinaldi For The Boston Globe

Hernandez: “I would rather have sutton furnished and doesn’t need to be the nicest place jus furnished.’’

April 10

Tebow regrets that Hernandez has canceled plans to attend Tebow’s annual charity event in Florida.

Tebow to Hernandez: “I heard you backed out! I’ll miss u. Could have been fun!’’

Hernandez apologizes and says he shouldn’t be flying after surgery.

Hernandez: “Yes wudda been great to catch up an I’m sure I’ll be there next year but no reason why we can’t catch up sometime if wanted!...love ya and hope everything works out for u at the event.’’

April 11

Bradley — still furious about being shot — comes at Hernandez again: “U know u did it n since u tried 2 end me i will end u if u dont do what u gotta do.’’

Hernandez: “I ain’t do nuttin but if u ever got me in trouble or ruin my life for suttin I didn’t do I don’t even wanna get back at you but u will pay!!!’’

Bradley: “There u go threaten again u know that dont scare me tho if u knew how g eed up i am u wouldnt even say that but im for real i aint threaten n u but hay since u say that u know what u gotta do if u dont want ur life ruined n oh if u think them wolves aint on deck then try what u gotta try.’’

Hernandez: “I swear to god even kno ur trying to ruin my life and kill me when all I did was be there for u I still love u and no homo I will always love you.’’

Bradley: “Well we 6 strong wit a lot of weaponry so hey u turned this convo into this.’’

Bradley describes some of his arsenal: “Choppers mac 11 mac 90...bulletproof vests.’’

Hernandez: “Lmfao u have no clue......jus kno at the end of the day I will always love u NO MATTER WAT HAPPENS but I kno u kno deep down I am not paranoid nor am I scared and never have been and if u do kill me like u said I still don’t care but I doubt it!!! I don’t even wanna kill u never have but keep goin wit all these lies and trying to bring me down as good as I treated u if u want to! Good luck.’’

April 12

Hernandez’s financial adviser, Steve Vujevich, updates him on his account.

Vujevich to Hernandez: “Your at 4.4 million here now!!’’

Hernandez: “That’s tite. And I get 500,000 for workout bonus then 1 suttin in season.’’

Vujevich: “Perfect!!! 5 mill club!!!’’

Hernandez: “Heyyyyyyyyy’’

Hernandez developed a close friendship in middle school with Ryan McDonnell, and when they became adults Hernandez treated him more differently than most of his other Bristol friends. He shielded McDonnell from his criminal activity, his “thugging,’’ as Hernandez called it. He is very close to McDonnell’s family, especially his father, Tom McDonnell.

Hernandez and Ryan McDonnell (third from left) Bristol Public Library

Hernandez to Tom McDonnell: “U have to be my father we are very much alike lol except imma dirty [racial slur for Hispanics]...why couldn’t I be white people would think imma good guy hahahhaha.’’

Tom McDonnell: “I think your the best I always did except when you went to Florida and maybe a few times...I hope you know that I was always [expletive] with you when you were a kid if I didn’t like you you would have known it we have always loved you and having you around except when you would call every 5 seconds.’’

Hernandez: “I agree when I was in college I was a wanna be thug and now I’m just a thug lol haha.’’

April 14

Hernandez has made connections to some shady characters in Belle Glade, Fla., through a former University of Florida teammate. One of them is Oscar Hernandez (no relation), who would later be convicted of illegally shipping guns to Aaron. These texts are part of the gun-running conspiracy. Oscar is shipping the guns in a car to Aaron’s home in North Attleborough. Oscar is listed on Aaron’s contacts list as “Papoo.’’

Aaron: “Evrything goin smooth? Lemme kno when da car is all set cuz u gon need address.’’

Oscar: “Hell Yeah I almost got everything ill let u know wen im done...This [expletive] a1 bro.’’

April 15

Bradley wants revenge in the form of money — again. He prods Hernandez to get his lawyers involved in settlement negotiations.

Bradley: “I dont wanna see ur life ruined n i dont wanna harm u or see u harmed i want u 2 compensate me 4 what u know u did.’’

Hernandez: “U will hear from them in next two days cuz I am not trying to ruin my name over this bull [expletive] and jus when u go to sleep kno kno iTS UR BROTHER and I MISS U AND LOVE YOU and still watch videos of us having fun every single day and can’t believe this and will keep saying I can’t believe all of this cuz I truly can’t believe all of this [expletive] is goin on!!! I loved u with all my heart and still do but jus think how much I loved u and think if I would really try and kill u when we were that close!!’’

April 16

Peter Wininger, Hernandez’s basketball coach at Bristol Central High School, has since become the school’s principal.

Wininger to Hernandez: “Just saw the report on your shoulder. Hope your healing up and at least able to hold Avielle...She must be getting big. Just started following you on twitter. Nice Pumas that’s old school stuff! Love it.’’

Hernandez: “Lol they have some cool stuff! How have u been and how’s the fam’’

Wininger: “Everything is good here. Little League season very busy.’’

April 17

Ryan McDonnell is going from Connecticut to visit Hernandez in California. Ryan’s father expresses concern.

Tom McDonnell to Hernandez: “Hey I know that Ry is coming out I just want to tell you boys to be smart and safe no thugging around and I love u both.’’

Hernandez: “I never thug when I’m with ry lol and I will always take care of ur boy.’’

April 19

Oscar Hernandez, the Belle Glade gun runner, is getting ready to ship the weapons north in a used Toyota that Hernandez paid for.

Oscar: “I need the person name who is gonna be at the crib wen it get there’’

Aaron: “Shayanna Jenkins...My baby motha.’’

Jenkins later acknowledged receiving the shipment but denied knowing there were guns involved.

Shayanna Jenkins and Aaron Hernandez Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globee

April 22

Hernandez offers to pay for a California vacation for Ryan McDonnell’s parents. Ryan’s father is grateful but suspects Hernandez is making the gesture to please Ryan and has told Hernandez he doesn’t want him to feel obligated.

Hernandez to Tom McDonnell: “I swear in my father’s grave and my love for everyone I love I asked u because it was on my mind and cuz I love y all!!! I did jus get off phone wit ry and told him I asked to see what he thought and he seemed happy I asked and said u would love it!!! It came from my heart and hope u truly do come cuz it would mean a lot to me cuz I love u guys and will feel good to show u guys a good time.’’

April 29

Hernandez needs to sign the lease for his Franklin apartment, which has no special security. His financial adviser, Vujevich, asks if he should send the paperwork to Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins.

Hernandez to Vujevich: “Hell no...I don’t want her knowin nuttin bout it.”

May 2

It’s not unusual for wealthy athletes to field requests for financial help from people in their past. In this case, it’s DaQuan Brooks, who played high school basketball with Hernandez.

Brooks to Hernandez: “When you gonna get me a Bugatti or a Lamborghini?...Or I gotta be your personal assistant to get put on? Lol.’’

Hernandez: “Lol nd prolly neva’’

Brooks: “Lol shady :’(‘’

Hernandez: “I’m saying neva dem cars but ya neva on PA too lol.’’

Brooks: “If I bought a [car] or put money down could you cosign? My mom credit sucks.’’

Hernandez: “Can’t brotha that was main thing my financial dude said neva do.’’

Brooks: “What’s the reasoning so I won’t ever do it lol.’’

Hernandez: “Cuz say u ever [expletive] up it kills my credit and then I have to pay for it or it will kill my credit and credit is everything cuz u can’t do [expletive] without credit.’’

May 5

Tanya Singleton Dominick Reuter/Pool

Hernandez’s cousin, Tanya Singleton, reminds him to call her son, Jano, whose father is Jeff Cummings. Aaron Hernandez has become a father figure to Jano after Cummings left Singleton for Aaron’s mother, Terri Hernandez.

Singleton to Hernandez: “Hi buttercup call Jano n wish him a happy bday love you.’’

May 6

Patriots staffer Kevin Anderson was scheduled to meet Hernandez at the Franklin apartment. Hernandez was a no-show.

Anderson to Hernandez: “Please let me know when I will see you next. Was at your apartment today with a truck full of furniture, a real estate agent, person to put in the blinds.’’

Hernandez: “I’m sorry my new car broke down an jus got phone charged but ill be in tomorro early and will go straight to u! I’m sorry for the hassle was not ntended.’’

May 7

Hernandez indicates Guerrero has given him some life advice.

Alex Guerrero Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

He texts Guerrero: “Thank u for today even kno at the end of the day its all up to me to be a big enough man to make the changes! U hit it on the head today which made me wake up an hopefully it woke me up enough to stay on a path that I want to be on and not hit a wrong turn over time like I always have in the past!’’

Guerrero: “You are very welcome. I know you have it in you.’’

May 8

Hernandez tells Guerrero he’s too busy for rehab today because he’s dealing with his new house.

Guerrero to Hernandez: “If u don’t like house move in wit me.’’

May 9

ESPN reporter Field Yates texts Hernandez that he’s No. 77 on the NFL Network’s list of top 100 players.

Hernandez to Yates: “Top 50 next year tho.’’

Hernandez reaches out to his brother, Jonathan Hernandez. He texts, “I’ll always be there for u and hope u kno that love u.’’

Jonathan: “I know. Love u too. Have strep throat again. Home relaxin :/’’

Aaron: “Ma told me and ya u should relax that Sucks.’’

Jonathan Hernandez Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staf

May 13

Hernandez reaches out for the first time in this batch of texts to Ernest (Bo) Wallace, an ex-convict from Bristol, Conn. Hernandez has hired Wallace as a paid assistant and bodyguard. They arrange for Wallace to pick him up at The Right Touch, a spa in North Attleborough.

May 14

Hernandez complains to Vujevich, his financial adviser, about Jenkins contacting Vujevich about a landscaping project. Hernandez is not interested in the landscaping and is trying to tune out Jenkins.

Hernandez to Vujevich: “She’s bugging...not trying to hear her.’’

May 16

Jenkins expresses frustration with Hernandez: “I’m so annoyed with you - like all this [expletive] I have to do and you have no idea about how I’m feeling today - I guess ill just need to end up in hospital for running myself down until I have no energy ... These are the times where you’re nothing but selfish.’’

Hernandez to Jenkins: “Jus got all ur pics and ur message and I’m sorry but I also had a lot to do and still do but sorry for being selfish.’’

Shayanna Jenkins Ted Fitzgerald/Pool

May 18

Jonathan Hernandez has been working as a graduate assistant on the University of Iowa’s football coaching staff.

Jonathan to Aaron: “I played the power ball 600 million n I’m gonna win...I promise watch.’’

May 19

Jenkins has appointments to shop for a wedding dress. She texts Hernandez: “Should I include your mom in on this?’’

Hernandez: “It would make her happy but kno wat u gotta deal with.’’

Later that day, Jenkins indicates she has learned through mutual friends about women had Hernandez been with previously. She texts him, “U have too much baggage...I’m serious - skeletons are starting to come out and all I’m trying to do is befriend your friends ...I should’ve known ... I’m good.’’

Hernandez: “What u mean skeletons?’’

Ninety minutes later, Jenkins to Hernandez: “We need to confirm our wedding date - if it’s still happening and …’’

Hernandez waffles.

Jenkins settles on a date herself: “April 11 2015.’’

Hernandez: “Ok that sounds good’’

As it turns out, Hernandez will be standing trial for murder that day.

May 20

Official training sessions have begun for the 2013 Patriots season.

Hernandez to Jenkins: “Feels crazy ball started again’’

Jenkins: “You should be excited -- this is the year for you I can feel it.’’

Hernandez: “I just hope I stay healthy.’’

Jenkins: “You have to think positive -- an injury free year.’’

Hernandez: “I hope so an a great year for us.’’

Jenkins: “Hope so.’’

Hernandez: “Let’s be positive lol.’’

Deion Branch Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Hernandez’s former Patriots teammate Deion Branch is a free agent. He isn’t ready to retire.

Branch to Hernandez: “Man ima step out that one more yr bruh. Just filtering the few teams that’s been calling. Nothing good really so I ain’t in no rush at the moment. Ima wait on that right call then strike.’’

Hernandez: “That’s smart.’’

May 22

Branch, a wide receiver, jokes that he may become a defensive back and shut down Hernandez on defense. Hernandez plays along, telling him it will never happen.

Hernandez: “[N-word] u got a better chance joinin da KKK...it’s ya boy ayyyyyyy.’’

Branch, a former Super Bowl MVP for Patriots, never plays another NFL game.

And, there is more drama at home.

Hernandez to Jenkins: “I hate how there is always suttin and no clue how it gets like this but I [expletive] hate it and it stresses me out but Idk I guess nothing will change in our relationship jus like u said I’ll never change but Idk all I could do is hope for the best and stay positive and see where that takes me.’’

Jenkins: “I don’t know what u want me to tell u - u keep acting like things are fine so so be it ... You haven’t taken the time out of ur days to care what was wrong keep holding conversation like nothing .,, you don’t care - why should I - you never try to resolve anything you just send me one of these text ALL the time - I’m still going to walk around being the happy girl you’ve seen me as ... I can’t help someone who is never willing to change or want a better relationship.’’

Hernandez: “OK.’’

May 24

A Florida auto dealer has found Hernandez an armored car: “Yo I found a brand new Chevy suburban 2013 for only $110,000 including shipping windows work on both sides, upgraded suspension, brakes, powerful engine and better armor than the other. Black on black leather. Fully loaded.’’

Hernandez: “Is it all black’’

Dealer: “All black.

May 25

Hernandez is receiving Pop Warner’s annual Inspiration to Youth Award at a banquet in Boston. His agent’s assistant, Austin Lyman, spends much of the day coaching him on the brief speech he needs to deliver.

Lyman: “Speech should inspire the kids to keep working hard in the classroom, stress the importance of academics.’’

Hernandez: “Give me some better bullet points please lol’’

Lyman: “Lol I’ll write it out...3-5 minutes tops. You’ll kill it...A young Pop Warner athlete will present you with the Inspiration to Youth Award.’’

Hernandez asks Lyman to have a car pick him up at his Franklin apartment. But he is clearly uninspired by the quality of the vehicle.

Hernandez to Lyman: “Next time I will not ride in a car service wit no tints’’

May 29

At 2:40 a.m., Hernandez texts Jenkins: “Happy birthday I love you.’’

She replies at 3:35 a.m.: “Thank you love you.’’

By 1:30 in the afternoon, however, things have taken a turn.

Hernandez to Jenkins: “I really don’t kno wat I did wrong an all I want is u to have a good birthday and will do whatever it takes to make that happen but always seems like I do suttin wrong and don’t mean too but love u.’’

Jenkins: “Nothing’s wrong- thanks love u.’’

Bradley comes at him again: “Listen again I hate that it has come to this but u can’t go thru life consequence free when u do certain [expletive].’’

No texted reply by Hernandez.

Julian Edelman John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Julian Edelman, who six weeks earlier went out to dinner with Hernandez in California, plays a word game, perhaps sending him some kind of message: “Word of the day: facade (fa-sod). The front/side of a building. Or, the “face” that people show to others, as oppose to what they really do. Gotta build that vocab, son!’’

June 3

Bradley turns up the heat. He tells Hernandez he will be near Gillette Stadium when Hernandez gets out of practice. Hernandez has his bodyguard Wallace poised.

Bradley to Hernandez: “Yo listen on some real [expletive] if u were smart and care about your career u would contact me immediately’...Matter fact watch this ill be in mass right around where u at when u get out lmao just make sure u around for me.’’

Hernandez: “Call me whenever ur up here.’’

Bradley: “Vested up where dem goons be?...On my way! Now homes ill meet u anywhere but at ur house...Just swear on ur father u won’t get me jammed cause I swear on my everything ain’t nothin police about me.’’

Hernandez: “Jus be up here [N-word] an ur da closest thing to da police without being da police!’’

Hernandez and Bradley Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe, Brian Snyder/Pool

Bradley: “How I’m da police n u still walking around u sound like a weirdo...Ill be there spread out n setting up shop in about 45 min...N swear on ur pops u won’t tell on me like I never would on u cause its bouta turn up on ur ass boy.’’

Hernandez: “Ur saying that so much I’m worried about u an...ur da [N-word] dat turned bitch I’m gonna stay a buck FOREVER and ill call u.’’

Bradley: “I’m already at the mass state line almost.’’

Hernandez: “First of all u kno I ain’t do [expletive] but I’m over that but the person I knew used to keep it street (strictly) but meek millz said all u school [N-words] stay in school and all u family men stay wit ur motha [expletive] family...I ain’t givin no place so I could get jammed jus be up and watch me pull out stadium and follow me and we’ll handle whatever or u tell me where or search for n area while u up here all early and let me kno.’’

Bradley: “U know what it is I been dying for this that’s why I’m up here all early cause the early bird gets da snake or the oversized worm.’’

Hernandez: “Hahahaha.’’

Bradley: “What’s the haha about.’’

Hernandez to Ernest Wallace: “Keys will be in the car.’’

Bradley to Hernandez: “I’m on da mass pike now’’

Hernandez to Wallace: “Txt me when u get here car is in parkin lot open and told ur where evrything is.’’

Hernandez to Bradley: “Jus kno I’m up here and I’m NOT HIDIN.’’

Wallace to Hernandez: “K.’’

Bradley: “If we not talking ill be lurkin in area jus like u should be lurkin.’’

Hernandez: “I got nothing to say to u after u trying this [expletive] suing to a [N-word] dat did nothing but do everything I possibly could for u and showed u more love den Ne person ever did and over suttin I truly had nuttin to do wit...U ain’t come alone u ain’t stupid.’’

Bradley: “So u ain’t tryna talk...so u know I am alone me da Mac n da vest huh?...U acting like I’m scared of u or sumthn.’’

Hernandez: “Come to stadium parkin lot.’’

Hernandez to Wallace: “!?????’’

Wallace to Hernandez: “On my way’’

Bradley to Hernandez: “Man that ain’t safe I’m not [expletive] wit stadium police and security...all them ex cops and cops and agents u put me on to that. That’s sumthn I learned from u.’’

Hernandez to Bradley: “Nobody’s worried about police or callin them an if we are talking Wtf is the issue make ur mind up.’’’

Wallace to Hernandez: “U ready...Talk 2 me!!!’’

Hernandez to Wallace: “I’m ready…coming out in 5.’’

Hernandez then goes silent with Bradley, and Bradley continues texting in frustration. He finally proposes an amount he wants Hernandez to pay him.

Bradley to Hernandez: “1,333,333 n won’t have a say in how it’s distributed wether to me or my kids cause the whole world know how well I take care of them.’’

No texted reply by Hernandez. The episode ends without them meeting.

June 4

Bradley comes at him again, first by forwarding Hernandez a purported text from his lawyer in which the lawyer says Hernandez’s attorney has not returned his calls: “You should speak to Hernandez and tell him that if his lawyer does not return my calls I shall have no choice but to commence an action, or maybe he should get a different lawyer who is more responsive.’’

Bradley to Hernandez: “That’s my lawyers text to me this morn so man I ain’t about talkin [expletive] to u no more I ain’t tryna beef wit or argue witchu no more if [you] don’t care neither do I if its [expletive] me then whateva happens happens be easy man.’’

No texted reply by Hernandez. He plans to meet with his lawyers about it.

Hernandez gets in trouble with Belichick for showing up late for practice. He texts about it to his Patriots teammate Brandon Spikes, who played with him at the University of Florida: “Jus got outta practice and came in late today and bill was like Wtf is wrong wit u Florida boys lol he was hot.’’

Brandon Spikes Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Hernandez was supposed to be at Gillette Stadium for treatment at 6:45 a.m. and arrived at 8:40 a.m.

Hernandez to Spikes: “He gon fine me.’’

Spikes points out that the practice was part of organized training activities, which are voluntary for players. Spikes himself has chosen not to attend.

Spikes: “Smh [shaking my head].’’

Hernandez: “They told me they was trying to let me go but they r gonna give me one more year to straighten out lol.’’

Spikes: “U serious.’’

Hernandez: “On my father.’’

Spikes: “No way they can replace u tho.’’

Hernandez: “They said they couldn’t find someone wit 80% my talent but easier to deal with that will make up other 20% but when they could there gonna if I don’t straighten out but I ain’t trippin.’’

Spikes: “Exactly we’ll go to the same team and eat they ass alive.’’

Hernandez: “U already kno dat’s wat I want.’’

June 5

The Patriots have asked Hernandez multiple times to attend an event at the Roger Clap Innovation School in Dorchester, where Robert Kraft will present a $50,000 check for health and fitness equipment on behalf of NFL Play 60. But there is no sign of him. Patriots media relations chief Stacey James to Hernandez: “Hi Aaron, it’s Stacey James. We are awaiting your arrival at our loading area at 195 Boston St. Mr Kraft asked me to find out if you are coming. Please let me know ASAP. Thank you.’’

No texted reply from Hernandez.

Tanya Singleton texts Hernandez: “Can you tell my husband [T.L. Singleton] to call me thank you love you buttercup.’’

Hernandez to Guerrero: “Jus so u kno I am out of joint pills and I am out of adrenal pills.’’

Guerrero: “I will bring pills tomorrow. Love ya.’’

Hernandez also asks Guerrero for a recipe for a nutritional shake.

Guerrero: “Almond or coconut milk, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, Brazil nuts, walnuts, frozen blueberries, almond butter.’’

June 6

This is the first reference in Hernandez’s texts to Odin Lloyd, his relatively new friend. Lloyd is dating Shaneah Jenkins, the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna.

Shayanna Jenkins to Hernandez: “Did you talk Odin into having Neah go get him?’’

Hernandez is otherwise occupied at the time. Wallace has driven him to the Prudential tower in Boston to meet with his agent, Brian Murphy, and his lawyers at Ropes & Gray about Bradley. Murphy once worked at the law firm. Murphy and Hernandez are having trouble connecting before the meeting.

Hernandez: “I’m in garage.’’

Brian Murphy Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Murphy: “That’s helpful! Come to the tower....Where ropes and gray is and the top of the hub.’’

Hernandez: “That’s helpful!!!!!!!!! I’m in parkin garage walkin up.’’

Murphy: “Are you walking to lobby or to their office at the 39th floor ! Let’s go...I have put on 50 lbs since I was last seen here. I need to get in the conference room quickly!’’

A rental car company is chasing Hernandez. An investigator working for the company texts him: “Aaron I have made multiple attempts to help you resolve this matter. I will notify Hertz of your refusal to cooperate.’’

Jenkins, 25 minutes later: “Aaron u have to deal with this car situation I’ve been telling you nonstop and they won’t stop texting [and] calling my phone!’’

June 8

A friend from Bristol, Conn., is looking for some marijuana from Hernandez: “Ayo im tryina get some of that bud u had, if i come up there can i get some???’’

No texted reply from Hernandez.

Jonathan Hernandez has visited with Aaron.

Jonathan to Aaron: “Had a great time with you this week. Love seeing you, the baby, n everyone. N I appreciate all u do for me.’’

Aaron: “Love u had a great time.’’

Hernandez texts Ryan McDonnell, the childhood friend he protects from his street life. Here he is playfully reaching out to McDonnell.

“Hi I’m Aaron Hernandez I met u when I was 10. I was just on Internet trying to find people from my graduating class and came across u! Long time no see or talk so give me a call if u remember me whenever. I was gonna write u some LETTERS but found ur number so decided I should text. Hope to hear from u in the next decade. Peaaaccceee.’’

June 9

The texts end today, eight days before Odin Lloyd’s murder. There are a small number of final messages, including one from Herrnandez’s mother, Terri, at 5:32 a.m.: “Good morning what’s up?’’

There is no texted reply.

At 6:47 a.m., Ryan McDonnell checks in: “U up.’’

Hernandez at 6:54 a.m.: “Yessa.’’

The text conversation ends there.

At 8:54 a.m., Hernandez receives the last meaningful text of the 10-week period. It’s from Jenkins, “Babe I’m sad.’’

There is no texted reply.

June 17

Hernandez — along with Wallace and Carlos Ortiz, two friends from Bristol — are involved in the murder of Odin Lloyd near his home in North Attleborough.

June 26

Hernandez is arrested in the murder of Lloyd.

Source: Spotlight obtained these texts through public records requests of court and law enforcement files. The texts were extracted from Hernandez’s Blackberry by the US Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com. The Spotlight Team can be reached at spotlight@globe.com