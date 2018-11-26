This day in history

Today is Monday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2018. There are 35 days left in the year.

Birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 80. Singer Tina Turner is 79. Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie is 73. Actor Scott Jacoby is 62. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 53. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 53.

In 1789, Americans observed a day of thanksgiving set aside by President Washington to mark the adoption of the Constitution.

Advertisement

In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.

Get Metro Headlines in your inbox: The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

In 1941, Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura, setting forth US demands for ‘‘lasting and extensive peace throughout the Pacific area.’’ The same day, a Japanese naval task force consisting of six aircraft carriers left the Kuril Islands, headed toward Hawaii.

In 1942, the Warner Bros. motion picture ‘‘Casablanca,’’ starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, had its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater in New York.

In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.

In 1950, China entered the Korean War, launching a counteroffensive against soldiers from the United Nations, the United States, and South Korea.

Advertisement

In 1973, President Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she’d accidentally caused part of the 18-1/2-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.

In 1986, President Reagan appointed a commission headed by former senator John Tower to investigate his National Security Council staff in the wake of the Iran-Contra affair.

In 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.

In 2008, teams of heavily armed gunmen, allegedly from Pakistan, stormed luxury hotels, a popular tourist attraction, and a crowded train station in Mumbai, India, leaving at least 166 people dead in a rampage lasting 60 hours.

Last year, Representative John Conyers of Michigan gave up his leadership position as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, while denying allegations that he had sexually harassed female staff members.