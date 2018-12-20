State trooper who allegedly broke woman’s leg appears in Dorchester court

Trooper Matthew S. Hickey pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Dorchester Municipal Court to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, his shod foot. Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Michele Granda asked for $1,000 cash bail for Hickey, but Judge James Stanton released him on his own recognizance with orders to stay away from the alleged victim and location of the incident, Suffolk District Attorney John P. Pappas’s office said.

New details emerged Thursday about an alleged violent confrontation between a Massachusetts State Police trooper and woman following an argument that began inside a Dorchester bar and continued outside on the street.

Hickey, according to defense attorney Michael Doolin, served five years in the US Marine Corps, including a seven-month deployment to Afghanistan, before being honorably discharged. Hickey is a three-year State Police veteran currently suspended without pay.

“We will let the facts play out in court,’’ said Doolin.

According to a Boston police report filed in court, Hickey and his girlfriend, whose name was not released, were at the Dorset House bar on Neponset Avenue in the early hours of Dec. 1 when an argument broke out with the 24-year-old woman whose leg was broken and at least one female friend.

As the victim and her friend were leaving, Hickey and his girlfriend followed, and while outside the bar, the verbal confrontation allegedly escalated into violence, the woman told police.

“A male suspect attacked her from behind,” police wrote in the report. “Victim stated that a male suspect grabbed around her neck and kicked her very hard on her right leg while a female suspect was yelling at her.”

The victim’s friend told police that while the suspect — later identified as Hickey — was engaged in his attack, he called 911 on his cellphone and told the operator that his girlfriend was being attacked, police wrote.

Doolin, Hickey’s defense attorney, emphasized that his client was the one reaching out to authorities. “On the night in question, he alerted the police, he brought the police to the area,’’ he noted.

The victim’s friend also told police that the suspect knocked her cellphone out of hand and once it was on the ground, he kicked it down the street. “You will not be needing this anymore,’’ Hickey allegedly said.

The victim took a ride-sharing vehicle to the Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where doctors said her right leg needed specialized medical attention and transferred her to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton where she was told the tibia in her right leg was broken.

According to state payroll records, Hickey joined the force in 2016. Through November, he has earned $123,719 this year, including $10,317 in overtime and $41,790 in details. He had been assigned to Troop A in the northeast corner of the state and Troop H, which covers the Boston metropolitan area.

Hickey, a Dorchester resident, was initially suspended by the State Police with pay. But State Police spokesman David Procopio said Hickey is now off the job without pay since Monday after the criminal charge was issued against him.

State Police will monitor the outcome of the criminal charges, he said. Hickey’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.