Burst pipe forces evacuation of Stoughton rehab hospital

About two dozen patients, some of whom are on life support, were evacuated from a rehabilitation hospital in Stoughton Sunday morning after a pipe burst inside the building, , authorities said.

Stoughton police and firefighters arrived at 909 Sumner St. just before 9 a.m, after the burst pipe was reported Curahealth Stoughton’s long-term acute care unit on the first floor.

“Water began to pour into the unit at a rapid rate,” Stoughton Police posted on Facebook, noting that officials and medical staff “assisted in moving patients in order of priority off the floor.”

Advertisement

Fire Chief Michael Laracy said some of those evacuated were on ventilators, and called for the”ambulance task force to move patients to area hospitals.”

Get Metro Headlines in your inbox: The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Sign Up Thank you for signing up! Sign up for more newsletters here

Ambulances from several surrounding communities responded to help move the patients to other hospitals.

Police say water service to neighboring properties could be affected.

No further information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.