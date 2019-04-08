Norwood man faces 29 charges after firearms, drugs, and firework materials seized

A Norwood man was charged with 29 drug and gun offenses Friday after police finished an investigation of illegally sold marijuana and executed a search warrant, officials said.

Editor’s note: The charges of possession of a high capacity firearm and improper storage of a firearm against Andrew Origlio were dismissed on Jan. 22, 2021. He pled guilty to charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition without a firearm identification card, and possession to distribute a Class D substance.

Andrew Origlio, 29, of Norwood was arrested after police found a variety of marijuana products, firearms, and material for making fireworks, police said in a statement Monday.

Police said they found marijuana, hash oil, THC edibles, materials to extract THC oil, and materials to package and distribute marijuana and THC oil.

They said they also found four handguns, one assault rifle, parts to build a machine gun, ammunition for four different guns, and materials they believe he was using to build fireworks.

Police said they had to use a van to transport all the evidence back to the station from Origlio’s home on Geraldine Drive.

Origlio faces charges including possession of an assault weapon, possession of a machine gun, and possession of an incendiary device, as well as five counts of possession of a firearm without a license, and four counts of possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs.

No details were immediately available on his arraignment.

Police seized several firearms and ammunition. Norwood Police Department

Sabrina Schnur can be reached at sabrina.schnur@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sabrina_schnur.